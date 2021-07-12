The volunteer organizers for Westonka’s largest annual festival have pulled out all the stops and firmed up a full schedule of events for this year’s Spirit of the Lakes.
“I think it’s going to be one of our busiest festivals yet,” said Emily Peterson, one of the board members for the nonprofit Spirit of the Lakes.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
The party gets underway at 5 pm. on Friday, July 16 when the shutters roll up on the food trucks and the first ice cubes tumble into that top cup on the stack at the bar.
Things really start poppin’ at 6 when Pop ROCKS comes on stage and the Northwest Tonka Lions start dishing up the food at the Meet Your Maker event, hosted by Harbor Wine & Spirits. From 6-9 p.m., samplings from 25 local wineries, distilleries and breweries will have you feeling good and maybe prompt the addition of a new favorite to your own home bar. Secure a ticket ahead of time at Harbor Wine or online at https://2021meetyourmaker.eventbrite.com/ Any remaining tickets will be available at the door (at the tent flap??)
Outside of the Meet Your Maker event, other food vendors and the main bar will be open, from 5-10 p.m.
Offshore and new this year, Niccum Docks and Al & Alma’s have lent their resources to the festival and have paired up to sponsor a boat-in movie. Drop anchor in Cooks Bay by 9 p.m. or you’ll miss the start of Goonies.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
After an overnight intermission, there’s a breakfast at the Masonic Lodge from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17. Over sleep? The food vendors are open all day, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the spirits start flowing at the bar by 11 a.m.
Following a two-year hiatus (due first to a heavy rain and, second, to a viral strain) the Grand Parade is back, starting off from Surfside Beach at 10 a.m. and continuing down Commerce and Bartlett. See the parade route at spiritofthelakes.com.
Also back this year is the Minnesota Wakesurf Championship, starting at 9 a.m. and going until 3 p.m. with competition awards immediately after, from 3-4:30 p.m., on the Niccum Stage.
The Westonka Pep Band will provide Saturday’s first music, performing from 11:30 a.m. to noon, when a DJ takes over ‘til 6 and then hands it over to Barron, Wisc.’s Chris Kroeze, who will get started half an hour later.
A business showcase, this year interspersed with arts & crafts vendors, is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also during the main part of the day are kids’ activities hosted by Charlson Insurance Agency/State Farm. That means face painting, crazy hair and caricature drawings from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There’s also a peek at Westonka Community Theatre’s rendition of The Wizard of Oz. An abridged half-hour showing at 1:30 p.m. is trailer to the main gig a week later at the Westonka PAC.
Capping it all off is what Peterson said will be an extra big fireworks show at dusk, thanks to support from Niccum Docks and Al & Alma’s....then it’s adieu ‘til 2022, so party hearty!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.