Come out to Missile Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 and settle the question of which wiener dog is fastest: St. Boni Spass-Tagen (“Fun Days”) is back this year and complete with the usual favorites.
According to the event website, “If CDC guidelines change we may need to change too, but at this point we are planning for an event as similar as possible to previous years.”
Which means Bingo, food and market vendors, live music, a Kiddie Parade with prizes, a beer trailer, Wiener Dog Races and a Bean Bag Tournament. Bounce houses, free pony rides and face painting, as well as a raffle drawing and silent auction are also part of this year’s event.
Organizers are encouraging pre-registration through the Spass-Tagen website for some of the events, like the 1 p.m. Wiener Dog Races (which, the $5 entry fee is “a small price to pay for the glory you and your Dachshund have always felt he/she deserves,” advertises the Spass-Tagen Facebook page).
Organizers are also offering online registration for the 2 p.m. Bean Bag Tournament. Entry for tossing the bags (and hopefully hitting the mark) is $10 per team.
Most activities will be going by 10 a.m. that day, and for those who stay to the end, Forest Lake’s Big Toe & the Jam performs live from 7-11 p.m. with covers ranging from songs by the Doobie Brothers to those by the Isley Brothers, from James Taylor to James Brown.
For more information, to pre-register for events or to purchase raffle tickets, visit https://www.stboni-spass-tagen.com.
An event with “Fun” right there in its name…what’s not to like?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.