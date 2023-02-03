snowball open.JPG

The 36th Annual Snowball Open returns on Saturday, Feb. 4 to Long Lake at Birch’s on the Lake with tee times available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Birch’s will open early and will have live music afterwards. To book your tee time, go to www.OronoLions.org. (File photo)

The 36th annual Orono Lions Club Snowball Open returns this weekend to give you your golf fix for the winter.

Granted, its not like playing during the summer, but it’s still somewhat like golf and it’s for a very good cause.

Load comments