The 36th annual Orono Lions Club Snowball Open returns this weekend to give you your golf fix for the winter.
Granted, its not like playing during the summer, but it’s still somewhat like golf and it’s for a very good cause.
This year’s event will take place in Long Lake at Birch’s on the Lake on Saturday, Feb. 4, with tee times available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get your tee time early as spots fill up fast if past Snowball Open’s are any indication of the popularity of the event.
Last year, the Snowball Open hosted 580 golfers and 650 spectators at the event. The Orono Lions raised $16,700 with the event. The 18-hole course is carved out of the frozen tundra on beautiful Long Lake. This year, the course layout is being modified to open things up a little more and to give a better definition to the fairways. Local businesses sponsor each of the 18 tee boxes where they give away food, play games, and more.
Birch’s on the Lake will be opening at 10 a.m. with breakfast and Bloody Mary’s being severed. Parking will be available at Birch’s and there will be overflow parking at the cemetery next to Birch’s and East end of town.
There will also be a new 19th Lions hole with a cool challenge to win prizes and cash. Birch’s is doing live music afterwards and will also donate to $1 to the Orono Lions Club for ever beer sold.
Orono Lions is asking for $35 donation per person, (day of event) and $25 with online pre-registration. Book your tee times early online and save $10. Complete details of the Snowball Open and to book your tee time go to www.OronoLions.org.
