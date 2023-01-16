Do you have the urge to get out and golf?
If you do, you don’t need to travel very far to get that fix.
The 36th annual Orono Lions Club Snowball Open returns to give you your golf fix for the season.
Granted, it’s not like playing during the summer, but it’s still somewhat like golf and it’s for a very good cause.
“We give back 100 percent of all proceeds after expenses,” Orono Lions Club president Bradley Hanson said. “Money goes towards Orono school scholarships and RED program, helping first- and second-graders learn how to read - we buy books for all of them. We donate to Pioneer Museum - the balance goes towards a outdoor pavilion. And we have been working on building an event stage in Nelson Park.”
This year’s event will once again take place in Long Lake at Birch’s on the Lake on Saturday, Feb. 4, with tee times available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get your tee time early, as spots fill up fast if previous Snowball Opens are any indication of the popularity of the event.
Last year, the Snowball Open hosted 580 golfers and 650 spectators for the event, and the Orono Lions raised $16,700. Hanson said they are expecting about 600 golfers this year.
The Snowball Open returned in 2022 after taking a year off in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a small local event where everyone knows everyone,” Hanson said. “Local vendors give away food, drinks, and great gifts just for attending. Some sponsors do a challenging hole where you can win cash and prizes. It is ‘one big Minnesota party’ having a real Minnesota outdoor fun event.”
The 18 hole course is carved out of the frozen tundra on scenic Long Lake. This year, the course layout is being modified to open things up a little more and to give better definition to the fairways. Local businesses sponsor each of the 18 tee boxes, where they give away food, play games, and more.
Birch’s on the Lake will be opening at 10 a.m. with breakfast and Bloody Mary’s being served. Parking will be available at Birch’s, and there will be overflow parking at the cemetery next to Birch’s and the east end of town.
There will also be a new 19th Lions hole with a cool challenge to win prizes and cash. Birch’s is offering live music afterwards and will also donate $1 to the Orono Lions Club for ever beer sold.
Orono Lions are asking for a $35 donation per person on the day of event, or $25 with online pre-registration. Book your tee times early online and save $10. For c omplete details of the Snowball Open and to book your tee time visit www.OronoLions.org.
