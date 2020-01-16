Dr. Jackie Piepkorn longtime head of Westonka Animal Hospital and, in more recent time, the clinic’s outpost in Navarre will leave a third print on the area next month when she heads a team of six veterinarians and six veterinary technicians as chief vet during the first Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby.
The Derby, held Sunday, Feb. 9, will be the first competitive sled dog race in the area in 20-some years and revives a tradition that began with Excelsior’s Klondike Days of the 1930s, when sled dog races were a yearly treat.
Piepkorn has more than 25 years’ experience working on sled dog races, both as a trail vet for such feats as the 1,100-mile Yukon Quest and Iditarod races and as chief vet for Minnesota’s own Beargrease, a multi-distance event in Duluth that includes a 300-mile course.
The Klondike will be a smaller affair, with 40 teams running 40 miles of Lake Minnetonka shoreline. But the veterinarians’ role is still paramount.
“Our goal is to have a premier race,” said Piepkorn. “Maybe it’s not going to be the longest – it’s a one-day event as far as the racing part – but on that Saturday beforehand when we do our vet checks, we are going to do a complete vet check, a complete physical exam on every dog that we would do if they were running a long marathon.”
“We’re listening to every single heart,” said Piepkorn. “We’re looking for hydration; we’re looking at, are their muscles in good shape? Are they flexible? We’re checking their feet. We’re checking their overall condition.”
Piepkorn and her team are members of the International Sled Dog Veterinary Medical Association (ISDVMA), a group that sets criteria for a dog’s fitness to compete. The Klondike also requires its mushers or their kennels to be members of Mush with PRIDE, an organization that sets standards in care for sled dogs.
“These are ultimate canine athletes. You’re not going to see chubby dogs running this race. They’re going to look like a human marathon runner would,” said Piepkorn, adding that the usual 1-9 body conditioning scale for dogs is cut to a 1-5 scale for the competitive races and that “slender does not mean unhealthy.”
Nor does a heart murmur necessarily mean the dog is unfit for the race. Like human athletes, the physical characteristics of the muscle can change in well-conditioned canines.
“Forty miles sounds like a lot to us, but that’s a nice run for a lot of these dogs,” said Piepkorn, who said that for longer races the dogs can run as many as 80 miles in a single day – and go on to do it again the next. “They’re bred for this.”
The vets make a grease mark on the dogs once they’ve passed their check-ups, indicating the dog is ready to roll. Piepkorn said it’s rare that a dog is disqualified from a race but that it’s almost always a mutual decision between the veterinarian and the musher. Vets will also be at points along the course to study the gait and how the dgs are running mid-race.
“People don’t want to run with their dog if they’re compromised in any way because the dogs aren’t just athletes or on their team, they are part of their family,” said Piepkorn. “It always amazes me that you may have a team of only eight dogs, but [the musher] might have 30 dogs at home and they know everything about every dog.”
Brent Sass, Excelsior native and a musher of distance races like the 1,100-mile Yukon Quest, said he knows about every one of his dogs’ injuries, even minor injuries, by knowing his dogs (of which he has 60 up there at his kennel in Eureka, A.K.) and by taking stock of “all their movements, how they run, how they eat.” Sass was in town early last November to talk about sled dog racing and raise money for the Klondike.
“If you have 30 dogs times four feet, that’s a lot of feet to remember,” said Piepkorn. “There’s quite a bond there.”
So much so that sometimes the health of the musher takes a back seat to that of the dogs.
Sass knows this all too well: An incident in 2014 took him from the front of the pack to the seat of a snow machine when the fatigue of the multi-day Yukon took hold. Sass fell asleep, knocked his head on the ice and had to quit the race, he said. The next year, after making changes in his training, he won the Yukon.
The Klondike vet checks, held Feb. 8, will be one part of a pre-race bonanza at Lord Fletcher’s for people to come out and meet the mushers, “Hug a Husky” and get their race gear. Here’s the schedule:
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
Pre-race vet checks, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; south lot, Lord Fletcher’s
Meet the mushers and “Hug a Husky,” 3-3:45 p.m.; south lot, Lord Fletcher’s
Musher’s Social, 6:30 p.m.; lower level, Lord Fletcher’s
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
Race start, 10 a.m., downtown Excelsior (staggered starts by 2 minutes); spectator outposts still to be determined
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.