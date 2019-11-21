Design. Source. Produce. Market. Distribute. And, ideally, profit. Add in all the headaches and achievements in between, and every product has a life that contains more than meets the eye.
“It’s satisfying, seeing the end product after seeing a log that you cut down in your own yard,” said Owen Barkley.
Barkley, an eighth-grader at Orono, was one of the nearly 30 vendors who turned FitHAUS in Long Lake into an artisans’ arcade Nov. 10 for the third annual Sip & Shop.
The Sip & Shop is Long Lake’s November market whose vendors tithe 10 percent of their sales to various charitable organizations in exchange for a free booth to market their wares.
Several of the vendors at FitHAUS last Sunday, Like Barkley, were 10, 12 and 14 years old and actively reviving the trade arts of woodworking, blacksmithing and sewing while they learned what it takes to run a business, the philanthropy side included.
“I think it’s amazing, seeing kids doing this stuff,” said Nicole Anderson, who helped to coordinate this year’s market. “It’s cool to see them doing something bigger than themselves.”
For the Barkleys, woodworking runs at least three generations deep. Owen said he learned the trade from his dad and grandfather and started by turning out bowls and tops on his father’s lathe when he was 12 years old.
“I’d rather go up to the barn than sit on the couch and watch TV,” said Barkley of why he does it. Two years later and he’s learning how to market the products he makes.
The annual market isn’t just about turning a profit – it started with a pair who gave every cent going to charity. Anderson said that when Brittany Spears and Katie Stahl started the Sip & Shop in 2016 they did so almost as a favor to two young entrepreneurs, then ages 7 and 9.
Bethany and Ben Anderson, now 12 and 10, are the two behind Art by Kids, a small arts and crafts business that mom Erin helped them start up in 2015 and which donates 100 percent of any money made to Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) and Operation Christmas Child.
The two were given a booth at FitHAUS for their projects, and “It just kind of blossomed [from that],” said Nicole Anderson.
“It’s so much fun to sell your work!” said Bethany.
Bethany and Ben were both at the FitHAUS event again this year, bringing their “stuffies” (felt stuffed animals) and wool felted soaps, which both kids are eager to say will feed a child for an entire year when the dollars get funneled to FMSC.
“It’s good to help,” said Ben. “If you learn things at a young age you get better at them as you grow up.”
That’s something that Frank Beck, a 17-year-old in Independence, knows firsthand. Beck brought his hand-forged knives and bottle openers to FitHAUS Sunday and came away with a few orders to fill – a definite step up from where he started.
“I was bad. Very bad. A lot of them burned up,” said Beck of his first projects, which endured a heavy flame-licking from the DIY charcoal forge he built when he was 13 and for which he used his mom’s hairdryer (“which I broke”) to fan the flames.
Beck said he’s largely self-taught and began by pounding out rebar against an I-beam.
“I like both sides of it. I like the knife making side of it and the architectural side of it,” said Beck.
He’s since built a propane forge, sourced a Hay Budden anvil and moved on to taking custom orders for decorative calla lilies and knives and was even commissioned to do a sign for his friend’s business.
Beck said he wants to keep honing his knife-craft and maybe branch out into machetes.
“I give him and a lot of the young vendors a lot of credit,” said FitHAUS’ Anderson. “I could never have done it at their age!”
