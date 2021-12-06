Do you get into the holiday spirit and go all out decorating your house?
If so, and you live in the city of Long Lake, why not try to win a prize for your holiday spirit?
The city of Long Lake is having a Long Lake Christmas Home Decorating Contest for residents. The event was last held in 2018.
The Long Lake Garden Club and City of Long Lake are sponsoring the event and the deadline for submitting entries is Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. To enter (City of Long Lake residents only), and for contest rules, go to the city’s website at longlakemn.gov and click on the links for the Long Lake Christmas Home Decorating Contest. You can either fill out an entry online or print out a form and return to the city by the deadline.
“This is a great event to encourage residents to decorate the exterior of their homes for the holidays,” Long Lake Mayor Charlie Miner said. “Having holiday lighting and decorations displayed on homes in our city only adds to our small town charm. The lighting and decorations on homes also compliments our downtown area, which is nicely decorated with holiday flags and garland on our light poles.”
All entrants must live in the city of Long Lake and homes will be judged based upon curbside appeal only. Judges will not be entering the property.
Judging will be on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 16, so please be sure to turn lights on as soon as its dark.
Winners will be notified by phone on Saturday, Dec. 18, and there will be prizes for the first place winners in each category. The categories are: Nostalgic – Old fashioned, reminds you of your childhood; Clark Griswald – Excessive use of outdoor lighting, funny elements; Window Displays – Indoor displays visible from the street you live on; and Charlie Brown – Decorations on a dog house, tool shed, barn … anything but your home.
Will the city provide a list of entries if people want to check the holiday decorations out?
“No, but winners will be published on our social media as mentioned in the contest rules, and we encourage everyone to drive around Long Lake and enjoy some wonderful holiday light displays,” Miner said.
Once winners have been notified, prizes will be delivered to the winning residences.
Long Lake businesses - Birch’s on the Lake and Lakeside Wine and Spirits - are sponsoring the contest prizes.
If you live in Orono or Medina but have a Long Lake zip code, you are not a City of Long Lake resident and are not be eligible to enter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.