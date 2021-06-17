“Even superheroes need help sometimes. That’s where Shirley Hills Sidekicks come in! We can be Sidekicks to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Honored Heroes, kids fighting blood cancer. Sidekicks don’t need superpowers to help, just respect and admiration for their heroes. We are their friends, their allies—and we can get things done!”
With those words, Shirley Hills Primary School students had kicked off their annual Pennies for Patients (P4P) campaign in January. The kickoff included video messages from two childhood cancer survivors very near and dear to students and staff—Tate, who has been the school’s local Honored Hero for the past five years; and Abby, who attended Shirley Hills as a child. Both are now cancer free and in college. It was good for students to see real life examples of how their efforts help.
As a reward for their efforts, students and families who raised more than $100 for the cause were invited to camp out on the school lawn on Friday, May 21.
During the campaign, there were dress up days, chances to tell a joke during morning announcements and Honored Hero Sidekick shirt sales with the profit going to LLS. For every $500 raised, the school put together a Power Up Package to send to an Honored Hero that included a “Shirley Hills Sidekicks Love Our Honored Heroes” tee shirt (special thank you to Sportacular, Inc. for designing and donating the shirts), student-made greeting cards, a White Hawks sticker and a short video with messages of encouragement from all classrooms and staff.
The school’s goal was to raise $5,000 and send out 10 Power Up Packages (PUP). If the goal was met, principal Scott Eidsness would sleep on the school roof and any family that set up a Personal Giving Page and raised $100 or more in donations could join the campout.
Once again, Shirley Hills families rose to the challenge and collected $9,260 (second highest total ever) and put together 18 PUP packages!
“I would like to attempt to put in writing how incredibly humbled I am by your amazing community,” said Jennifer Steiner of the LLS. “In one of the most challenging of years, your community came together and had your second highest donation year ever! I cannot even find the words to thank you enough for the commitment and passion that you’ve shown our organization.”
A total of 20 families and some Shirley Hills staff members attended the Shirley Hills P4P Camp Out. It was a fun-filled family event with lawn games, an outdoor movie shown in the school’s Outdoor Classroom, a campfire, a s’mores snack and bedtime stories read to students by principal Eidsness and Scott Lhotka, positive behavior intervention & support specialist. As promised, Eidsness spent the night sleeping in a tent on the roof of the school.
“This is one of my favorite Shirley Hills traditions,” said Lhotka. “It’s fun to see the families enjoy our beautiful outdoors in our very own Shirley Hills backyard.”
