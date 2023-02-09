Book Vending Machine.jpg

Pictured, from left, Shirley Hills PTA Vice President Kari Martinson, technology specialist Katie Davis, PTA Secretary Holly Staples, Principal Scott Eidsness and PTA President Andrew Reinitz alongside the book vending machine at Shirley Hills. (Submitted photo)

Eager readers at Shirley Hills Primary School now have the opportunity to earn a special golden coin to choose a book from the school’s new book vending machine. The ribbon cutting for the vending machine took place on Jan. 17.

Technology specialist Katie Davis brought the idea to the Shirley Hills PTA, who made a significant donation to the project from fundraisers held throughout the year, particularly the annual spring carnival. A generous grant from the Westonka 277 Foundation provided the additional funds needed to get the project off the ground.

