Pictured, from left, Shirley Hills PTA Vice President Kari Martinson, technology specialist Katie Davis, PTA Secretary Holly Staples, Principal Scott Eidsness and PTA President Andrew Reinitz alongside the book vending machine at Shirley Hills. (Submitted photo)
Eager readers at Shirley Hills Primary School now have the opportunity to earn a special golden coin to choose a book from the school’s new book vending machine. The ribbon cutting for the vending machine took place on Jan. 17.
Technology specialist Katie Davis brought the idea to the Shirley Hills PTA, who made a significant donation to the project from fundraisers held throughout the year, particularly the annual spring carnival. A generous grant from the Westonka 277 Foundation provided the additional funds needed to get the project off the ground.
“The PTA thought it was a fantastic idea and a fun and creative way to incentivize students to read,” said PTA President Andrew Reinitz. “The machine makes reading a reward instead of an assignment.”
The machine is programmed to accept a special golden coin, which students earn by following the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention Strategies (PBIS) plan and SOARing in school. They can also earn coins by reaching their reading goals in the Accelerated Reader program. It works just like a regular vending machine, with students having the opportunity to type in the number of the book they choose.
Shirley Hills is accepting donations to keep the book vending machine filled for the rest of the school year and in years to come. “Thank you to the Shirley Hills PTA and the Westonka 277 Foundation for their generosity to make this possible,” said Principal Scott Eidsness.
