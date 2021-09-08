The city of Mound and the Mound Fire Department are hosting a short Patriot Day ceremony the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11 as a 20th anniversary memorial to the 2,977 who died in the 2001 attacks.
According to the Aug. 31 news release from MFD, the theme of this year’s memorial will “patriotism, commitment to serve, the prominence of public safety and the resilience of America.”
From the release: “Please join us in remembering the fallen heroes and lives lost during the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, DC and the highjacking of United flight 93.”
The 45-minute memorial is open to all and will be held at 9 a.m. at the Mound fire station, located at 2415 Wilshire Blvd. For more information, contact the Mound Fire Department at 952-472-3555.
