The second open house for residents to give the city of Orono input into the future of Summit Beach Park is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m., at Summit Beach Park 455 E Long Lake Rd, Orono.

In addition to the open house, the city of Orono is asking for residents to complete a survey about the park. That survey can be taken at tinyurl.com/yckmh984,

