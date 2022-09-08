The second open house for residents to give the city of Orono input into the future of Summit Beach Park is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m., at Summit Beach Park 455 E Long Lake Rd, Orono.
In addition to the open house, the city of Orono is asking for residents to complete a survey about the park. That survey can be taken at tinyurl.com/yckmh984,
The survey is part of a larger community engagement process for the park. The responses will help guide the city through a master plan process for the park. The master plan will inform maintenance and resourcing at the park and trail in future years. If you would like to be part of future public input events and activities for the park and trail, please provide your contact details at the bottom of the survey.
The idea to come up with a master plan for Summit Beach Park came after the Long Lake Rowing Crew proposed to build a boat house at the park but ultimately pulled that idea after citizens voiced their concerns with the project.
Over 40 years ago, Bruce Dayton donated the land to Orono for Summit Beach Park and the Dayton family and opponents of the proposed boathouse contend that building at Summit Beach Park would violate the spirit in which the land was donated by the Dayton family.
The Orono Planning Commission was supposed to hear a proposal from the Long Lake Rowing Crew to build a 7,600-square-foot boathouse and training facility at Summit Beach Park on the southeast end of Long Lake at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18 but the LLRC asked that the proposal be tabled just before the meeting started.
At the Orono City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, Orono council member Victoria Seals proposed that a committee be formed to look into the future of Summit Beach Park.
