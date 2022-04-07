The Seanote, a 58-foot yacht which was parked at a Hennepin County-owned boat launch in Spring Park on Lake Minnetonka since Dec. 23, has been moved in time to comply with a judge’s order.
Seanote owners Paul Berquist, Benjamin Field Wilson and Superior Dreams LLC., moved the yacht in the middle of the night on March 30-31, transporting it to its new home just down the road from the boat launch at 4444 Shoreline Drive. The lot belongs to U.S. Boats, which is also owned by Berquist.
The move ends a months-long legal standoff between the Seanote owners and Hennepin County and complies with Hennepin County Judge Joe Moore’s seven-page court order from Monday, March 21, where he directed owners of the Seanote to move the 58-foot, 40-ton boat off of a county owned boat launch by March 31. The last sentence of Moore’s court order declared, “Get that yacht moved.”
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, they have not received any reports of damage from the move.
The move and entire Seanote saga was documented on local activist Jay Nygard’s YouTube page.
According to the county’s initial lawsuit, the Seanote blocked the boat launch for eight days until it was moved about 100 feet on Dec. 23, , to the parking lot, where it sat until March 31.
County officials placed concrete barriers around the boat and the “homemade flatbed house moving trailer” it was sitting on in an effort to protect the public, court documents state. The boat and the barriers blocked all but one parking spot in the boat launch lot.
The county said the Seanote’s owners did not have permission to store the yacht, which is filled with 200 gallons of fuel, and was creating “dangerous circumstances” because it wasn’t on a proper trailer and it was situated on a slope at the lot on Shorewood Drive in Spring Park.
On March 4, the Seanote team filed a counterclaim, alleging the county is essentially a victim of its own stubbornness. Any damages the county suffered, the counterclaim argued, were a result of decisions not made by Seanote’s owners.
A civil case between Hennepin County and the Seanote owners is still open, so the legal wrangling isn’t done yet, but the yacht is moved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.