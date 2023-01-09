Scotty B’s Restaurant served its last meal on Dec 18 after three decades of providing family favorites in downtown Mound. A new Mexican restaurant, Casa Amigos, will be taking over the space in the coming months.
“I turned 65 this year and running a restaurant is a young person’s business,” said co-owner Scott Bjorlin. “Our lease would have been up at the end of March, and we wanted to slow down and get rid of some of the responsibility of ownership.”
Scotty B’s was a joint venture between Bjorlin (the restaurant’s namesake) and his business partner Scott Price. Bjorlin started out working at Country Kitchen in Superior, Wisconsin and moved around with the franchise until he finally settled in Spring Park and became the manager and part owner of Country Kitchen in Spring Park (now Back Channel Brewing Company). Price was his assistant manager when an opportunity arose to take over what was the D’Vinci’s restaurant in Mound. The two opened their family-style restaurant in 1989, and then 10 years later the restaurant moved across the street to its location in the Mound Marketplace shopping center.
“The grand opening of the new location was one of my favorite memories,” said Bjorlin. “It was a forced move, as County Road 15 was being realigned and the original building was going to be leveled, but the old building was tired and moving was a blessing.”
Scotty B’s served breakfast all day, and ‘Scotty’s Favorite’ was a best seller which included two fresh eggs with sauteéd onions, green peppers, and sausage all topped with cheese and hollandaise sauce and served with toast. Bjorlin noted that the German Sauerkraut soup, which was created by one of his cooks during the first year of business, was a unique menu item and popular choice among customers as well.
“Country Kitchen was an inspiration for the Scotty B’s menu,” said Bjorlin. “But we did the majority of things from scratch rather than buying it pre-made. All of our soups and gravies and most of our specials were made from scratch.”
Scotty B’s was also a strong supporter of the community. Westonka students who excelled in academics or sports were frequently rewarded with a free shake or gift certificate to the restaurant. In addition, Scotty’s B’s donated and served breakfast for WeCAN’s annual Community Breakfast and sponsored the Crime Prevention Fund Golf Classic fundraiser for many years. Many people also commented on Scotty B’s Facebook page that working at the restaurant was their first job.
“I loved interacting with customers and employees,” said Bjorlin. “You don’t realize how many relationships you have that are within these four walls. I’ve seen generations grow up. People would start bringing their kids in when they were four or five for pancakes on a Saturday morning and keep bringing them in until they got to middle school. And then we would see them come in again in high school on their own once they got their license.”
Bjorlin plans to stay in the restaurant business and will be working as a manager at the Original Pancake House in Minnetonka starting on Jan. 3. Price is figuring out his next move and plans to take some time off until February.
“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our staff (past and present) and the community for their years of support and loyalty,” said Bjorlin and Price in a Facebook post. “We have greatly enjoyed serving you and being a part of this community over the years. We will always cherish the memories and experiences we have shared with you.”
