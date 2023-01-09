Scotty B’s Restaurant served its last meal on Dec 18 after three decades of providing family favorites in downtown Mound. A new Mexican restaurant, Casa Amigos, will be taking over the space in the coming months.

“I turned 65 this year and running a restaurant is a young person’s business,” said co-owner Scott Bjorlin. “Our lease would have been up at the end of March, and we wanted to slow down and get rid of some of the responsibility of ownership.”

