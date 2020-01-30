A total of 155 students from Mound Westonka High School will be competing in this year’s state DECA competition, following a very competitive showing at the District III DECA Conference Jan. 12 at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
Mound Westonka competes in DECA District III along with the Blake School and Bloomington Jefferson, Brooklyn Center, Cooper, Edina, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Richfield and Shakopee high schools. There are 545 students in the DECA District, meaning that 10 students in each event advance to state. MWHS was entered in all 45 events held at the district level, with 180 students competing. Of those students, 80 are in their first year of DECA.
The Westonka team placed in the Top 10 in 44 of the 45 events and placed in the Top 3 in 33 events. Westonka earned 14 first-place, 18 second-place and 17 third-place honors.
“The advisors couldn’t be more proud of how our chapter performed at districts,” said DECA co-advisor Julie Thomas. “Students put in a lot of time and hard work and their efforts paid off.”
“On the day of districts, students could be found practicing presentations and role plays in their heads, on the bleachers or to officers in the cafeteria,” Thomas added. “Positive energy and excitement were flowing, and it was a day that energized us all. We are fortunate to be a part of such a strong chapter and look forward to the results at state in March!”
The 2020 DECA State Career Development Conference will be held March 1-3 at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency, where more than 3,000 DECA students from across Minnesota will compete.
Participation in DECA develops leadership skills, management skills, civic consciousness, job responsibility, motivation to excel, good work habits, critical thinking and problem solving. DECA is advised by Thomas, Sue Simonson and Toby Robinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.