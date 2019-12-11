Mound’s community center that to area residents is known primarily as a senior activity center, will take on the rosy-cheeked flush of youth later this month.
Come Dec. 14, the Gillespie Center on Commerce Boulevard will be overrun with toddlers and grade-schoolers on up to junior high kids when the center opens its doors for the December secret shopping tradition, Santa’s Hidden Treasures.
Santa’s Hidden Treasures turns the tables on the way we usually think about Christmas shopping. For one morning in December, it’s the little kids who forgo being the recipient of a well-packaged present and instead do a little secret shopping themselves.
“It’s just such a joyful event; it’s really fun. I mean, everybody’s laughing and having a great time,” said Mindy Anderson.
Anderson has been director of the Gillespie Center for more than 13 years and said the annual secret shopping began at least a decade ago, if not the year after she started at Gillespie, and that hundreds of people come to the event each year.
How it works is this: Kids buy tickets (as many as they want) for 50 cents a pop. They then get paired with a volunteer shopper who helps them with their lists and their tickets as they decide what to get for Mom, Dad, big sis or anyone else in their lives.
Nothing in the shopping arcade at Gillespie is more than $3, said Anderson, and it all gets organized by price point for ease of shopping. The kids can then have their items wrapped up by one of about 15 gift wrapping volunteers behind a set of dividers, said Anderson.
Meanwhile, parents get a reprieve from holiday shopping and a break from the kids while having a sloppy joe lunch from the Gillespie kitchen.
The Northwest Tonka Lions donated money to Gillespie so that new items could be purchased and volunteers could fill in the gaps in merchandise available.
“We try to get the whole family,” said Anderson, who said the range of items, which includes new, resale and handmade items, runs from work tools to hats and mittens to home decor and cook books. Sometimes there’s something for the pets, too.
It’s what Anderson said is the most exciting thing about the event: that inclusion of everyone in the family and the linkage between different age groups and between different community groups, like the Lions and local churches and students from Mound Westonka High.
“Seeing all these inter-generational things with all the families and the volunteers and the kids from the high school – it’s that connection they’re making to the little kids. It’s really sweet.”
And kids will be kids. Along with their grown-up shopping duties they still will have the chance during the Gillespie event to sit on Santa’s lap, ask for what they want and convince him they’ve been more nice than naughty.
Santa’s Hidden Treasures is Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Gillespie Center, 2590 Commerce Blvd., Mound. Event is open to everyone, not just Gillespie members.
by Elizabeth hustadlaker.reporter@ecm-inc.com
