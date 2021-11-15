Santa and Mrs. Claus get into Mound late on Nov. 20!
Thanks to Westonka Community & Commerce, the two were able to catch a reindeer flight out of the North Pole and are expected to arrive at Mound Fire Station just before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Charmed last year by Westonka Whoville, Santa and Mrs. Claus are once again touring through Mound, Minnetrista, Spring Park and Orono in a decorated fire engine and with a police escort.
Their two-hour tour will end at Veterans Memorial Plaza in the Mound Harbor District, where the young spruce tree will be lit for the season in what has been an annual tradition.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will not be stopping anywhere along the route, but you can check the list (check it twice) of locations they’ll be driving through so you won’t miss them in your neighborhood. No individual photos with Santa will be offered this year.
The tree lighting at Veterans Memorial Plaza will be an open event with cookies, hot cocoa and carolers. Santa and Mrs. Claus expect to arrive around 6:15 p.m. with the tree lighting taking place at 6:30.
Talking with Santa, Westonka Community & Commerce also got this advice for ensuring a fun time:
Dress for the weather...if Santa says Minnesota is cold, it’s probably cold.
Practice social distancing...this will help ensure that you and Santa stay healthy and that toys, not coal, end up in your stocking.
Shop local this season...Santa has seen all the goodies Westonka has to offer and told WCC that you guys can out-gift his own elves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.