Calling all runners (and walkers)! The Our Lady of the Lake Incredible 5K and Running of the Bays half marathon are slated for Saturday, Sept. 10 after a two-year hiatus. The half marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. at Bethel Methodist Church with the 5K following immediately after.

“Early fall is a great time of the year to run,” said race administrator Heidi Knight. “Things are cooling off and it’s a beautiful area. The half marathon is also a great warm up for the Twin Cities Marathon and a chance for the community to come together.”

