Calling all runners (and walkers)! The Our Lady of the Lake Incredible 5K and Running of the Bays half marathon are slated for Saturday, Sept. 10 after a two-year hiatus. The half marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. at Bethel Methodist Church with the 5K following immediately after.
“Early fall is a great time of the year to run,” said race administrator Heidi Knight. “Things are cooling off and it’s a beautiful area. The half marathon is also a great warm up for the Twin Cities Marathon and a chance for the community to come together.”
Knight and her husband, race director Mark Wegscheid, started the Running of the Bays half marathon in 2014 because of their love of running.
“We run a lot of races in the metro area and we noticed that there weren’t any long races in our immediate vicinity,” said Knight. “We thought it would be a good idea to team up with the Our Lady of the Lakes 5K since it had been going on for a while.”
Due to a major road construction project that will be closing two bridges along the usual half marathon route, runners will start at the church lot and go two blocks to the Dakota Rail Regional Trail. Then runners will go out and back along the Dakota Trail heading east towards Wayzata. The turn-around points will be at the halfway mark for both races (at Kings Road for the 5K and Orono Orchard Road for the half marathon). There will also be stops along the way for runners to hydrate.
“We are hopeful that the road construction project will be finished for next year’s race, but for this year the half marathon is not certified,” said Knight. “We are grateful that we are able to use a portion of the trail and we want to make sure that runners stick to the trail and are considerate of neighbors who live along the trail.”
Knight is hoping at least 150 participants turn out for the event. As in previous years, the proceeds from the 5K will help to support the annual OLL Incredible Festival which will take place Sept. 16-18. The proceeds from the half marathon will be donated to the Westonka Food Shelf, along with another local organization.
“In 2019, we donated the race proceeds to the Friends of Mound Westonka High School which provides resources for students in need; however, we are still in the process of designating an organization for this year,” Knight said.
The cost to participate in the half marathon is $65 for early registration and $75 after Aug. 25. 5K participation costs $40 with a shirt and $30 without a shirt. Participants can sign up at https://www.runningofthebays.com/.
Packet pick up for participants will be at Lord Fletcher’s on the wharf deck stage on Friday, Sept. 9, from 4-7 p.m. Race day pick up and registration will also be available at Bethel Methodist Church beginning at 6 a.m.
Sponsors for the event include: Lord Fletcher’s Old Lake Lodge, CorTrust Bank, West Lakes Dentistry, State Farm, True Value Mound, Minnesota Lakes Bank, and Ridgeview Medical Center.
