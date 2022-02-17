Roxanne Rockvam, general manager at Rockvam Boat Yards on Lake Minnetonka in Spring Park, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year Award which recognizes “long and devoted service, untiring commitment, and the advancement of women in the marine business.”
The award is presented annually and is named after the late Darlene Briggs of Wayzata who was admired for her dedication to the marine industry. Rockvam is the first Minnesota woman to win the award since its inception in 1987.
“It’s really exciting to get this award and to have Minnesota get recognition as a powerful boating state,” said Rockvam. “When Rockvam Boat Yards won National Marina of the Year in 2017, that was the first time a Minnesota marina had been selected for the award and I am happy to help put Minnesota boating in the spotlight.”
Rockvam is a third-generation leader in the boating industry; Her grandparents had a resort on Lake Minnetonka in the 1950s and her parents Joyce and Jerry Rockvam started Rockvam Boat Yards in 1961. Today, the marina offers a wide array of services including dockage, dry stack, a boat club, a pontoon club, pontoon rentals, winter storage, repairs and service, boats for sale, an on-shore store and a gas dock.
Rockvam has been around customers her whole life and has been on the marina’s payroll since age 7. “My first first job was refilling the pop machines and I made two dollars per week, ‘’ she said. “I thought growing up with a store in our house was normal. That house was torn down and we’ve expanded so much since then.”
Rockvam is interested in making sure that her employees have the same positive experience that she did.
“We hire a lot of high school kids for our summer crew,” she said. “For many of them it’s their first job and it’s fun to see them grow and show leadership and knowledge of the lake.”
Rockvam Boat Yards has been and continues to be an innovator in the boating industry.
In 1967, Rockvam’s father Jerry introduced the concept of dry storage to the upper Midwest, a technique which involves taking boats out of the water with a forklift and stacking them on boat racks in warehouses, helping to protect boats from the elements.
“It was a system ahead of its time,” said Rockvam. “We are always trying to evolve with our customers. I’ve started attending conferences nationwide and bringing trends from California and Florida to Minnesota. Not long ago we switched from having a pay pump at our marina where customers pump their own gasoline rather than have an attendant do it for them. Boaters should be familiar with their own boats so there’s less spillage and it’s more environmentally friendly.”
Rockvam has also focused on introducing more automation to the marina. Recently, Rockvam Boat Yards added an automated launching system for the forklift and introduced an app called SpeedyDock where customers can request a time to launch their boat or have it pulled out when they’re finished. Next season, Rockvam is planning to roll out a Rockvam Rewards program.
Another one of Rockvam’s passions is educating the public about safe boating and water preservation. For this reason, she has invited boaters to take the “Clean Water Pledge” and contribute to cleaner waterways and better boating conditions for everyone.
“It’s important for people to know that the impact that we make locally can affect places far away,” said Rockvam.
In addition, Rockvam enjoys welcoming women into the entertainment side of boating. She started a website called Pontoongirl.com with the goal of creating a community of women who love boating and as a place to share tips, tricks, and ideas.
“I’m really proud of being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry,” said Rockvam. “I have the ability to bring out a completely different side of the industry. When I’m working with women, they might be interested in the size of the boat’s engine or the performance, but what they really care about is the memories that the boat will make that they can look back on.”
The boating season in Minnesota may be short, but Rockvam is determined that her customers can make the most of it.
“Everybody’s time has gotten shorter and boating is traditionally a longer-term investment,” she said. “I want to make boating convenient and enjoyable for customers while continuing to evolve our business.”
