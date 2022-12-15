Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, was chosen to serve as an assistant minority leader for the House Republican Caucus in the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative sessions. Robbins represents the new District 37A which includes the western part of Maple Grove and the communities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Hamel, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain and Medina. She was first elected to the House in 2018.

“I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to serve as an Assistant Minority Leader,” said Robbins. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on constructive solutions that will help all Minnesota families and communities thrive. At a time when family budgets are stressed, students are struggling to catch up from the learning loss due to school closures, and crime continues to rise, we need to focus on solutions that will address needs while also being a good steward of taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”

