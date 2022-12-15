Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, was chosen to serve as an assistant minority leader for the House Republican Caucus in the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative sessions. Robbins represents the new District 37A which includes the western part of Maple Grove and the communities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Hamel, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain and Medina. She was first elected to the House in 2018.
“I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to serve as an Assistant Minority Leader,” said Robbins. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on constructive solutions that will help all Minnesota families and communities thrive. At a time when family budgets are stressed, students are struggling to catch up from the learning loss due to school closures, and crime continues to rise, we need to focus on solutions that will address needs while also being a good steward of taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”
Additional members who have been selected to serve in Republican leadership next session include House Republican Leader Rep. Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, Deputy Minority Leader Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, Caucus Whip Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, Rep.-elect Elliott Engen, R-White Bear Township, Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, Rep. Bjorn Olson, R-Fairmont, Rep.-elect Isaac Schultz, R-Burtrum, Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, and Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.