Traffic is moving through Independence again through Highway 12 and County Road 90.
The Highway 12 Corridor Safety Improvement plan that started in May has completed two of its three main projects and traffic has started flowing again on Highway 12 through Maple Plain and Independence.
Independence Mayor Marvin Johnson, Maple Plain Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske, and West Hennepin Police Chief Gary Kroells along with other members of the Highway 12 Safety Coalition, and Minnesota Department of Transportation officials and construction workers got together last Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the much used highway.
The Highway 12 project has completed two of its three projects it set to get done in May. They is one mile of additional concrete median barrier to prevent head-on crashes along a widened Highway 12 between Orono and Independence. At County Road 90, Hennepin County and MNDOT worked together to add roundabout to that statistically dangerous intersection in Independence.
The road was re-opened on Thursday, Sept. 16 night.
“It’s going to save a lot of lives,” Kroells said.
Work to get the project going started in 2014 when Kroells and others started the Highway 12 Safety Coalition to improve the safety of the road and reduce the number of accidents on that stretch of Highway 12.
“Because no one wants to go through what they did, losing a loved one and it’s all about prevention and safety and that’s what we’re doing,” Kroells said.
The entire project isn’t complete yet as the attention turns west to construction work at Highway 12 and County Road 92 Independence, to address the safety issues seen at this location. The project will realign County Rd. 92 with a bridge over Hwy 12 and the railroad tracks and construct a roundabout on Hwy 12 for traffic entering and exiting Hwy 12 from Co. Rd 92. Hennepin County will construct this project starting in 2021 and continuing into 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.