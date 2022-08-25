The return of Dog Days Westonka was a rousing success as dog lovers across the area gathered at Surfside Beach and Park in Mound for a fun filled day of activities for dogs and dog lovers. Events included a K-9 demonstration from the Minnetonka Police Department, cutest puppy contest, Splash for Cash, and pet parade and custom contest. (Photos courtesy RPA Publicity and Dog Days Westonka.)
The return of Dog Days Westonka was a rousing success as dog lovers across the area gathered at Surfside Beach and Park in Mound for a fun filled day of activities for dogs and dog lovers. Events included a K-9 demonstration from the Minnetonka Police Department, cutest puppy contest, Splash for Cash, and pet parade and custom contest. (Photos courtesy RPA Publicity and Dog Days Westonka.)
The return of Dog Days Westonka was a rousing success as dog lovers across the area gathered at Surfside Beach and Park in Mound for a fun filled day of activities for dogs and dog lovers. Events included a K-9 demonstration from the Minnetonka Police Department, cutest puppy contest, Splash for Cash, and pet parade and custom contest. (Photos courtesy RPA Publicity and Dog Days Westonka.)
The return of Dog Days Westonka was a rousing success as dog lovers across the area gathered at Surfside Beach and Park in Mound for a fun filled day of activities for dogs and dog lovers. Events included a K-9 demonstration from the Minnetonka Police Department, cutest puppy contest, Splash for Cash, and pet parade and custom contest. (Photos courtesy RPA Publicity and Dog Days Westonka.)
The return of Dog Days Westonka was a rousing success as dog lovers across the area gathered at Surfside Beach and Park in Mound for a fun filled day of activities for dogs and dog lovers. Events included a K-9 demonstration from the Minnetonka Police Department, cutest puppy contest, Splash for Cash, and pet parade and custom contest. (Photos courtesy RPA Publicity and Dog Days Westonka.)
The return of Dog Days Westonka was a rousing success as dog lovers across the area gathered at Surfside Beach and Park in Mound for a fun filled day of activities for dogs and dog lovers. Events included a K-9 demonstration from the Minnetonka Police Department, cutest puppy contest, Splash for Cash, and pet parade and custom contest. (Photos courtesy RPA Publicity and Dog Days Westonka.)
After a couple of years hiatus due to the pandemic, Dog Days Westonka returned to Mound on Saturday, Aug. 13. Dozens of pets and their people spent the day at Surfside Beach and Park for the festival that celebrates their special bond.
The day of fun started with a blessing of the animals performed by Pastor Jim Beard from Bethel Methodist Church of Mound. After the blessing of the animals, the next big event was the pet parade and costume contest. Dogs of all shapes and sizes participated. Many took the luau theme of the event to heart. The first place finisher was dressed as Princess Leia. Her owner used coconut shells to achieve the Star Wars Princess’ likeness.
There was also a K-9 demonstration provided by the Minnetonka Police Department’s K-9 team. A game of musical sit where dogs and their owners made their way around the ring as music played in the background. Then they had to quickly find a ring to sit in when the music stopped. A cutest puppy contest with more than 20 entrant, six months old or younger.
This year’s festival ended up with two locations. The other big event - Splash for Cash - happened at the Mound Harbor District.
First place went to Ringo, who jumped 20 feet. Second place to Bryn who jumped 19 feet, 3rd to Lindy who jumped 18 feet.
Judges awards of merit went to Tula, Coconut and a little dog named Molly.
The top three finishers received medals and cash. The fourth and fifth place finishers received ribbons and cash. Canvasback Inc. sponsored the prizes.
Dog Days Westonka is put on by Westonka Community and Commerce (WCC), a local nonprofit organization, and is run by all volunteers. All proceeds go towards covering the costs of the event and keeping it going, as well as pet projects and programs serving the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.