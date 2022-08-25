After a couple of years hiatus due to the pandemic, Dog Days Westonka returned to Mound on Saturday, Aug. 13. Dozens of pets and their people spent the day at Surfside Beach and Park for the festival that celebrates their special bond.

The day of fun started with a blessing of the animals performed by Pastor Jim Beard from Bethel Methodist Church of Mound. After the blessing of the animals, the next big event was the pet parade and costume contest. Dogs of all shapes and sizes participated. Many took the luau theme of the event to heart. The first place finisher was dressed as Princess Leia. Her owner used coconut shells to achieve the Star Wars Princess’ likeness.

