Just like in 2021, Orono High School is ranked as the No. 1 High School in Minnesota in 2022 by U.S. News and World Report.
Orono was ranked the No. 1 traditional high school in the state and moved up one spot to No. 4 in the overall Minnesota High School rankings. Orono is ranked 370th nationally.
“That is incredibly important for our community but it is also important to our students in terms of access to the world of work as well as college admissions,” Orono superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher said at the Orono school board meeting on May 9 when announcing the ranking. “When a student applies to college, not only does their transcript go with to the college but so does our Orono High School profile. Students admissions to colleges are studied in context of their high school. Very strong schools prepare children for the future.”
Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.
U.S. News and World Report also ranked Orono high in these categories:
• College Readiness Index Rank - No. 3 in the state (The proportion of 12th graders who took and passed at least one AP or IB exam.)
• College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank - No. 2 (The proportion of 12th-graders who took and passed AP and IB exams in multiple areas.)
• State Assessment Proficiency Rank - No. 7
• State Assessment Performance Rank - No. 50
• Graduation Rate Rank -No. 48
In 2021, 450 Orono High School students took 899 Advanced Placement exams with 79 percent earning a score of three or higher.
“Schools are ranked on their students’ performance on state-required tests, graduation rate, and how well they prepare students for college,” Flesher said. “We give credit to all teachers, parents and staff who work diligently to prepare our students academically. We also credit our students who challenge themselves academically and achieve remarkable success.”
Orono wasn’t the only local high school ranked on in the report.
Mound Westonka High School was ranked 15th in state rankings and 1,377th in the national rankings.
“I am proud of the efforts our high school staff have made with student learning and instruction while dealing with the challenges during the pandemic,” Westonka assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Mark Femrite said. “This ranking is another measurement of the high quality learning that occurs at Mound Westonka High School every day.”
Other area schools that were ranked include: Minnetonka No. 5, and Wayzata No. 6,
Math and Science Academy in Woodbury was the No. 1 ranked High School in Minnesota, followed by Nova Classical Academy Upper School in St. Paul at No. 2, and Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School in Minnetonka at No. 3.
Edina, Eastview, Eagan and Mahtomedi rounded out the Top 10.
According to U.S. News and World Report, the vast majority of public high schools in the country are ranked. In coordination with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,840 public high schools out of the nearly 24,000 reviewed. This is the count of public high schools that had a 12th grade enrollment of 15 students or greater, or otherwise had sufficient enrollment in other high school grades during the 2019-2020 school year.
With most states closing schools for in-person instruction beginning in March 2020 – typically just before most states conduct assessments – the U.S. Department of Education granted waivers allowing all states to forego state testing in 2020. To account for this, U.S. News relied on past assessment data from the three prior school years (2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19). Ranking factors pertaining to graduation rates and college readiness incorporated 2019-20 cohorts.
