There aren't as many carp in Long Lake as previously thought.
That’s what the Long Lake City Council learned when the Long Lake Waters Association made a visit to the council meeting for a presentation on their efforts to remove the invasive fish from the local waters.
This summer the LLWA along with carp removal company Carp Solutions have been working together to remove carp from Long Lake and get a better idea of how much carp is on the lake.
What they have learned this summer is that there are a lot fewer carp in Long Lake than they previously thought.
In 2018, LLWA funded a study to learn how many carp were in the lake at the time and the estimates back than was he lake was home to about 18,000 carp. They attempted to remove carp with commercial fishing but the attempts were unsuccessful.
In 2020, the waters association brought in Carp Solutions to tackle the problem.
Przemek Bajer, owner and founder of Carp Solutions and a professor at the University of Minnesota, told the council that they studied the carp movement in 2020 and found out they the carp had two spawning runs that contributed to the size of the carp population in the lake.
“We found out right away that there was a big spawning run north of the lake,” Bajer said. “88 tags from Long Lake and eight tags from Tanger Lake were detected going upstream towards a little pond by County Road 6.”
This summer Carp Solutions set up two baited box nets that are 30x60 feet by shore and baited them with corn to start the removal of the carp.
“Corn does not attracted native fish so this basically has zero side catch its almost 100 percent carp,” he said.
What they learned from three rounds of carp removal is that there aren’t as many carp in the lake as previously thought.
Bajer said in the three removals they caught 1,107 carp or about 10,960 pounds removed.
“The fish were very large, average was almost 10 pounds,” Bajer said.
He told they council with those numbers that the 2108 estimate of 18,000 carp was inaccurate and that they estimate that the lake has only about 6,900 carp in its waters. With the removal of the 1,107 carp that only about 5,800 carp remain in Long Lake and that they would need to remove additional 2,900 carp to restore lake.
“We believe that you need to remove about 2,900 carp more to get them to the level were they are not having an impact on the lake or significant impact,” Bajer said.
Council member Jahn Dyvik asked why the two estimates are so different.
“That’s pretty far off from the earlier estimates,” he said. “I wouldn’t expected different estimates that would be in the same order of magnitude. I m surprised its that different.”
Bajer said Carp Solutions didn’t do the previous estimate but was confident that his estimates was more accurate count.
“For this size of lake if you really had 18,000 carp in there, in my experience in looking at carp for last 15 years they wouldn’t be so big and wouldn’t be in so great condition,” he said. “Usually, when you have really high density of carp the average weight maybe four pounds and here it is almost 10 pounds. Simply they just don’t grow as much if you have super high density of them.”
He continued, “Also, with really high density the bait consumption is just through the roof. One lake we around had 300 pounds of corn eaten a day. Here was around 30-40 pounds. If you had 18,000 carp I don’t think you would even have milfoil in the lake. I mean they really impact plants in the lake. We were working off the assumption that there was 18,000 carp in the lake. We did the first pool and caught 700. We were expecting more fish too but as we went along and looked at the tags and the consumption and size of the fish and that all points to that you actually have fewer carp in the lake than you think. All together I trust this estimate better than the 18,000.”
Dyvik said he’s encouraged by those numbers.
“This is encouraging because we’ve always talked about 20,000 or more, so this is something we should communicate out to the broader community because its not quite as bad,” he said. “Its still higher than we want it to be. If we’ve got less carp in there then we thought than the picture isn’t as bleak. It is making a dent if we are talking about these type of numbers.”
