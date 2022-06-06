Construction on two bridges in Orono is expected to start this week
Hennepin County, in coordination with the city of Orono, is will begin construction on bridges carrying North Shore Drive over the Hendrickson and Noerenberg channels. Work is scheduled to start on Monday, June 6. These bridges are frequently referred to separately as the Hendrickson Bridge and Noerenberg Bridge.
The construction will replace the two bridges as these bridges are nearing the end of their service lives, according to Hennepin County.
According to the project plans, the new bridges will have the same dimensions as the current bridges with an updated look, thereby preserving existing space and natural features along the channels.
This work concludes major work on four bridges in the Lake Minnetonka area by Hennepin County. The Narrows Bridge project was finished in 2020 and the Tanager Bridge project was completed in 2021.
Both North Shore Drive bridges will be closed and replaced at the same time, which will allow for limited closures and impacts for those traveling on North Shore Drive to just one construction season. Barring any delays, like weather, the project is estimated to take five months to complete.
With both bridges closed, North Shore Drive will close to through traffic starting June 6. The roadway will be closed the entire five months of the project.
The detour for through traffic includes: North Shore Drive (County Road 19), Bayside Road (County Road 84), Leaf Street (County Road 84), Fox Street (County Road 84), and Old Crystal Bay Road (County Road 84).
Access to North Shore Drive between the two bridges will remain open to local businesses, boat launches and homes. To access those locations, use the following routes: North Shore Drive, Bayside Road, and Tonkawa Road (County Road 135)
For short durations during construction, the Hendrickson and Noerenberg channels that connect Crystal, North Arm and Maxwell bays will be closed. These closures will occur Monday through Thursday, and one channel will be open at all times to ensure access for people boating.
The first channel closures will occur during the week of June 6 at the Hendrickson Channel and during the week of June 13 at the Noerenberg Channel.
Partial closures will also be used to complete the work at various times, including on weekends. The channel width maybe restricted at times, but people boating will still be able to travel through the area. Traffic control boats will guide boaters through the channel during the partial closures.
For more information on the project and to keep track of all detours, go to the web site https://www.hennepin.us/north-shore-bridges
