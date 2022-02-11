The Orono Police Department is reminding everyone to lock doors and keep their eyes open for any suspicious activity.
This reminder comes after what the police department said was a significant amount of property crime on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Orono Deputy Police Chief Chris Fischer said on that night the police received calls for seven residential first degree burglaries (meaning a victim was home at the time the suspect(s) were committing the crime); one attempted residential first degree burglary; one theft from motor vehicle; and one tamper with motor vehicle.
“We are still trying to get descriptions and track down leads.” Fischer said. “They were wearing masks and covering up their identity pretty good. We are trying to figure out a basic description.”
The crime spree also spilled over into Minnitrista and Mound, Fischer said.
“Unsure about Minnetrista’s, but in all of our burglaries, the victim’s credit cards were then used within minutes or hours at retail stores in Mound, Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park,” Fischer said.
The Orono and Minnetrista Police Departments both said the best thing residents can do is lock all doors and cars and not leave anything valuable in cars that passersby can easily see.
“Generally, if its locked up they will leave it alone,” Fischer said. “It seemed like they don’t want confrontation. Don’t leave stuff in your car.”
One method that suspects used to gain entry to homes and garages was through unlocked cars in driveways or streets.
“Suspects would use a garage door opener from an unlocked car to gain entry through the garage access door to the home that was unlocked,” Fischer said. “Victims feel secure because the garage door is shut.”
In a release, the Orono Police Department said they had vehicles stolen and that they have not located any stolen vehicles which they say is abnormal in this situation.
“We share this info in the hope that readers will spread the news that if you secure your home, vehicles and other personal belongings you are at a greatly reduced likelihood of being victimized,” the release stated.
The release reminded residents to lock your vehicles, lock your residential doors and then also lock your garage access doors.
“We don’t want anybody to get hurt. This is becoming more prevalent in the last few years,” Fischer said. “If people can do their best to secure themselves they are less likely to get hurt. Lights, security cameras, alarm systems, lock your doors and know your neighbors. If you see something, say something. Work with us and we will do our best.”
