Westonka streets will be filled with the smell of rebellion when Grandview Middle School Theatre and Westonka Community Education present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical JR.” Based on the beloved book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl and adapted from the award-winning full-length musical, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical JR.” tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.
“Matilda The Musical JR.” will be presented on April 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and April 23 and 24 at 2 p.m. in the Westonka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, while kids ages 5 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available online at westonka.k12.mn.us.
Those who attend just may receive the biggest hug in the world, one that even might hug all of the air out of them. “Matilda The Musical JR.” is adapted from the full-length musical, which opened on the West End in 2011 and made its Broadway premiere in 2013. The musical earned seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and five Tony awards, including the Tony for Best Book of a Musical.
Matilda, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, lives with cruel parents who find her to be a nuisance, a lousy little worm, and a bore. When Matilda enters her first term at school, she captures the attention of Miss Honey, a kind teacher, and the two form a wonderful friendship. Unfortunately, the school is ruled by a tempestuous and mean headmistress named Miss Trunchbull, who hates children and delivers cruel and unjust punishments to all her charges. Matilda is determined to change her story, but will her cleverness and courage be enough to withstand the reign of Miss Trunchbull?
Staff members for the production are all GMS Theatre alumni: Lauren Lembke (Golde in “Fiddler on the Roof”), choreographer; Sarah Brammer (Cowardly Lion in “The Wizard of Oz”), music director; MWHS junior Connor Houston (Bert in “Mary Poppins”), assistant director; MWHS senior Seth Worden (Jafar in “Aladdin”), assistant music director; MWHS senior Grey Paguyo, assistant to the assistant music director, and fifth-grader Phoebe Osborne, recently of London, England, dialect coach. “Matilda JR.” is produced and directed by Mary Todd Kaercher, founder and director of GMS Theatre.
“It’s really great to have my ‘old’ kids here helping after two years off,” said Kaercher. “They know what they loved about their middle school experience and have done an amazing job of generating the value of hard work and the excitement of creating something together.”
According to Kaercher, the Grandview drama program offers “a fantastic program of inclusion, inspiration, validation and a whole lot of self-confidence.”
Matilda the Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
