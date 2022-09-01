The city of Minnetonka Beach has seen two acts of vandalism in the past few weeks.
First, the Margaret Dahl Children’s Library, a children library with over 1,600 books located in the building that was the Minnetonka Beach Post Office, was closed on Friday, Aug. 5 after it was discovered that tables and chairs were destroyed inside the library. It was estimated at about $500 worth of damage. The Library has since reopened after St. Martin’s Church donated chairs to the library.
Since it reopened, the city reported that on Thursday, Aug. 2,5 the white board inside the library was covered in extremely inappropriate, derogatory words and graphics. The door is locked with a combination given to residents to gain entrance.
Another act of vandalism in Minnetonka Beach occurred when a newly installed basketball backboard was broken on Thursday, Aug. 19. The city said, “Neighboring residents saw four boys between the ages of 10 to 15 aggressively and loudly bang the swings into the swing set. Just as the neighbor intervened, the boys hurtled a huge rock through the backboard of the basketball hoop, leaving a large hole and shattering the entire backboard. The boys immediately fled the playground to the Dakota Trail, two on electric scooters and two on bikes. Orono Police were called and on the scene within minutes. There are no leads on who the boys are.”
With all three incidents, the city notified the Orono Police Department and the police are investigating.
What can be done to prevent or stop vandalism happening in the community?
According to Orono Deputy Chief of Police Chris Fischer, residents should follow basic crime prevention tips.
“Basic crime prevention tips, knowing your neighbors, proper lighting, utilizing technology to prevent and/or investigate crimes,” Fischer said. “These two incidents are unfortunate in what is a very safe community.”
Fischer asks that the Minnetonka Beach community help in preventing future incidents and also to help with the past incidents.
“We would ask the community if they see something to say something. I would guess someone knows who is responsible and ask them to come forward with information so we have no more incidents in Minnetonka Beach,” Fischer said. “If anyone has information they can contact Sgt. Kenny Beck at (952) 249-4700.”
