The city of Minnetonka Beach has seen two acts of vandalism in the past few weeks.

First, the Margaret Dahl Children’s Library, a children library with over 1,600 books located in the building that was the Minnetonka Beach Post Office, was closed on Friday, Aug. 5 after it was discovered that tables and chairs were destroyed inside the library. It was estimated at about $500 worth of damage. The Library has since reopened after St. Martin’s Church donated chairs to the library.

