Sherrie Pugh, Mound City Council member, announces her candidacy for reelection to the council.

She has served one term and says she wishes to continue to build a thriving and healthy community in Mound - one that is age friendly for those from 8 to 80 years old. She said she knows and is committed to the top priority - the water system. She said that will require sufficient state and federal funding for installation of a filtration system to remove the manganese in Mound’s water.

