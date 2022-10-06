Sherrie Pugh, Mound City Council member, announces her candidacy for reelection to the council.
She has served one term and says she wishes to continue to build a thriving and healthy community in Mound - one that is age friendly for those from 8 to 80 years old. She said she knows and is committed to the top priority - the water system. She said that will require sufficient state and federal funding for installation of a filtration system to remove the manganese in Mound’s water.
Pugh is a graduate of Mound Senior High, holds a BS in Housing Studies from UMN and a MPA from the Humphrey School. Her family has lived in Mound for over 55 years - she said she has seen and experienced the changes in the town.
Pugh maintains she has spent her career working on economic development in urban and rural communities. She teaches an entrepreneurial class in St Paul.
As a council member, she has served on the planning commission and currently serves on the parks and open space commission. Pugh says she has worked diligently on the development of the proposed town center park which will have Artessa Mound Harbor, a 62+ housing coop, and the new community event park anchored by a farmers market.
Pugh is Chair of Age Friendly Minnesota. She is an ex-officio member of the Minnesota Board on Aging and a member of the Minnesota Legislative Salary Commission. She also served on the Governor’s Alzheimer’s Working Group.
Pugh maintains she is very committed to supporting the local businesses because she says they are key to the balance of economic sustainability in Mound. She said she wants to take that community economic development expertise and her problem-solving skills to help shape the future of Mound.
Pugh says she remembers the vibrant town center of Mound’s past in the 1960’s. Now, she maintains she wants to build the future.
