For the fourth consecutive meeting, the Orono School Board got an earful from the public about the district’s masking policy during the public comment period.
The board sat and listened for just over an hour as speaker after speaker spoke about the district policies regarding masking at its regular scheduled meeting on Monday, Oct. 11 in the Orono High School Auditorium.
Of the 17 speakers during the public comment period, only one supported the boards decision to institute a masking policy before the school year began and continues to be in place at all district buildings.
The other 16 speakers all spoke against the policy with many of the speakers asking to let parents make the choice, for more transparency from the board, and asking whether or not the policy was directly related to receiving funding from either the state or federal government.
“We expect to be heard and have a board that is authentically willing to partner with us,” Jillian Moriarty said during her three minute allotted time. “We expect you to be better. We have been here week after week, we have stood up, we have spoken, we have been ignored. Our kids have been neglected. We are the parents of kids that you were elected to help. Do you want to help, do you care? We are taking risks by getting up here. We are being honest with you and we want your honesty in return. We will listen. You said you hear us, so prove it.”
One of the first speakers of the night was sixth grader Stacy Jacobson, who relayed her experience to the board.
“Kids should not have to wear masks because it doesn’t help us breathe or see our friends,” Jacobson said. “It’s a distraction to learn. My friends have always been complaining about their masks. People shouldn’t have to wear masks, it should just be a parental choice. If people want to wear masks that’s fine, that’s just how they feel; but kids should not. It is a distraction and it doesn’t help us learn. Some people have anxiety with it.”
Prior to the public comment period, board chair Bob Tunheim once again asked for civility from the public and addressed concerns about how the board operates and goes about its business.
“We will listen to your points, but please don’t expect an immediate response,” Tunheim said. “In making comments to us, you are our guests, and we have an expectation of civility, both in the comments stated during our meetings and in your communications with the board and administration. As clearly stated in Policy 206, personal attacks by anyone addressing the school board in a public meeting are unacceptable and if it persists, we will not only ask you to leave, but can terminate your privilege to address the school board at all. Only those speakers recognized by the board chair will be allowed to speak. Any comments by anyone else are out of order and those who utter them will be asked to leave. If we cannot maintain decorum, we will adjourn the meeting.”
He went on to specifically speak about the masking policy and where the board currently stands on the policy.
“Look, we understand masking is not what any of us wants to do, but while we are a public school being advised by public health officials to do this for the safety of all students and staff, we will continue to require masking, and no amount of bullying or name calling or references to other schools that are making different choices will change our decision to follow the Minnesota Department of Health guidance at this time,” Tunheim said. “Having said that, we will continue to monitor this closely and as soon as we can safely lift various elements of our multiple mitigation strategies, we will and that includes masking. But at this point, masking is the best way to achieve our goal of keeping as many kids and staff members healthy and in school as we can during a pandemic.”
After that Tunheim addressed the public’s comments in the past meetings on how the board is run and how decision are made.
“There seems to be a notion that we as board members are somehow not doing our jobs when we vote unanimously in favor of a resolution we are adopting,” Tunheim said. “Let me please explain how we work. If you are expecting to see a political battle like you might see on the floor of a legislature, with members of each political party fighting for their party’s point of view, this is not how school boards function in Minnesota or really, any effective for-profit or non-profit board of directors. While our respective political viewpoints certainly influence how we each approach issues, we work very hard to keep politics out of our board room. Each issue is thoroughly vetted by the administration and our various board committees, and we have lively debate about a number of issues. But once consensus is reached that takes into account all points of view, we would like to think we can move forward with one voice, and we generally do. If we vote 6-0 on an issue, it does not mean we are suppressing someone’s point of view. Rather, it means we have addressed their concerns and all of us are ready to move forward. Or, more simply, the matter we are voting on is simply not controversial.”
After the public comment period, the rest of the meeting was brief and no motions or votes were taken by the board except to adjourn the meeting.
The board listened to a report from interim finance director Jim Westrum on a Presale Report for 2021A Bonds and had the first reading of review of the districts annual policy review regarding Policy 409: Family and Medical Leave; Policy 411: Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse; Policy 412: Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults; and Policy 511: Bullying Prohibition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.