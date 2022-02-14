When does a proposed boathouse at an Orono park bring over 40 people to a Planning Commission meeting?
When that proposal is at the Summit Park Beach in Orono.
More than 40 years ago, Bruce Dayton donated the land to Orono for Summit Park Beach, and the Dayton family and opponents of the proposed boathouse contend that building at Summit Park Beach would violate the spirit in which the land was donated by the family.
The Orono Planning Commission was supposed to hear a proposal from the Long Lake Rowing Club to build a 7,600-square-foot boathouse and training facility at Summit Park Beach on the southeast end of Long Lake at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, but the LLRC asked that the proposal be tabled just before the meeting started.
Planning commission vice chair John Ressler told the crowd gathered at the meeting of the decision by the LLRC, but still allowed for comment on the issue because so many people showed up to the meeting.
In a letter signed by Bruce Dayton’s four children, including former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, the family said they were ‘dismayed’ that the city was considering developing the park land.
“When [our father] gave the land for Summit Park to the city of Orono, he was particularly pleased that the spot would be used by all the public of Orono for a simple swimming hole and picnic area,” the letter read. “He felt that these uses were in keeping with the natural beauty and quiet of East Long Lake, which he had worked carefully and long to preserve. We respectfully ask that you not approve this development as it is out of keeping with the intention of our father’s very generous and far-sighted original gift.”
The letter also took a jab at the city for what they called a hastily called meeting, as if city officials were trying to rush this proposal through.
“It is particularly disconcerting to think that the 72-hour notice of a hearing over this development is being rushed over a holiday weekend as if to slip it by public notice and discussion,” the letter said.
In a statement, the rowing club acknowledged the Dayton request.
“Out of respect for the Dayton family’s letter to the City of Orono on January 18th, Long Lake Rowing Crew has chosen to table our Conditional Use Application for a proposed public-private partnership at Summit Park to allow the City of Orono to respond and provide direction. We became aware of their letter at approximately 4 pm on the 18th through a post on social media. It was not shared with us directly.”
The statement continued, stateing that “volunteers have been working for several years to find a suitable long-term home for LLRC. Throughout the process, we have been completely transparent and followed all guidance from the City of Orono. Based on direction from the Orono Park Commission, preliminary plans were shared with Orono City Council in 2020. The Council encouraged us to proceed with next steps and pursue a Conditional Use Permit through the Orono Planning Commission process. LLRC had never previously been informed by the City of Orono of any restrictions placed on Summit Park when the land was donated by the Dayton family. We thank them for preserving the natural beauty and quiet of Long Lake and share their dedication to this special place. We are encouraged by the support we received from residents and community partners who wish to see the sport of rowing continue on Long Lake. We appreciate their thoughtful consideration of safe and equitable public access, shoreline protection, and water quality. Proposals can be found through Orono’s public meeting process, on our website, and through our community outreach. We look forward to an open, and accurate, sharing of our plans to find a long-term home for rowing in our community.”
Committee formed
At the Orono City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, Orono Mayor Dennis Walsh and council members commented on what had happened at the prior Planning Commission meeting and on the state of parks in the city.
“The best park land we have will not be idle park land,” Walsh said. “From a philosophy standpoint, we have been very consistent over the last seven to eight years on this council, we have gone through a lot of parks and added and made them better. Idle lands don’t do anybody any good. We’ve always wanted to make sure all our parks have as many things going for them as possible. We have all the different sports going on and we would love to have all the sport be able to do them in our city if we can, and not have to go to Plymouth to practice, or Excelsior, or Medina or wherever else they would have to go. In the end, we are about taking care of our parks, and making them as useful to as many people as possible. We are here to get all the different activities a home. We are trying to figure out places, where, when, and how many years it will take and how we do it.”
Council member Richard Crosby IV concurred with the mayor.
“This council is not stagnant. We want to take our parks and we want to improve them. We don’t want them to just be open space land and that isn’t being used. Our parks need to be used by our kids, they need to have activities and get people active,” Crosby said. “Our approach is to take these parks and improve them.”
Council member Victoria Seals proposed that a committee be formed to look into Summit Park Beach deeper.
“It’s very apparent that the conversation was taking place on social media,” Seals said. “What’s frustrating about that is that a lot of residents were upset and they were upset because they had a lot of misinformation. What I would like to do is to form a committee and take back the conversation and get some facts out there. What I mean by that is that the park is city-owned, and so the city should come up with a plan for the park. I don’t know what that means because that is just me deciding. What I would like to see us do, since this thing has gone a little off its rails, is to have a committee that has parks, planning, and myself because I’m the parks liaison. It would be good to have staff and really look at Summit Beach Park and say, ‘Alright here’s the park this is what we have,’ and really get into the meat and potatoes of it and then decide what we want to do.”
The council unanimously approved a motion to form a committee to discuss the future of Summit Park Beach.
