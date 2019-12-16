It was here in the 1930s and again in the ‘70s, with a small resurgance in the ‘90s, and 2020 brings it back once more: professional sled dog racing.
The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby will be the first large-scale competitive sled dog race in the area since the 1990s and the first in Excelsior since at least the 1970s. Come Feb. 9, 40 one-man/eight-dog teams will race 40 miles from Water Street in downtown Excelsior, out along Lake Minnetonka shoreline and run through Wayzata, Orono, Spring Park and Mound before looping back to Water Street, each of the teams vying for a share of the $25,000 purse.
“It was almost two years ago that the thought came to mind that a race would be possible here,” said Bethany Hway, founder of the Klondike and herself coming from a family knee-deep in the sport. “Lake Minnetonka affords us a unique opportunity to present a sled dog race, given that one of the most challenging aspects is developing a trail for the teams to run on. The lake is very large, and almost guaranteed to have ice and snow covering it, making for a great race track.”
Registration for the $150,000 race filled up within 11 days of opening Oct. 1.
The derby was organized by a group of mushers and sled dog racing officials from Ely and other parts of northern Minnesota, said Dale Kurschner, a spokesperson for the event.
But two locals are also intimately involved in the race. Jackie Piepkorn of Westonka Animal Hospital is head veterinarian for the race, and Shane Smith, also from the hospital, will provide his services, too.
“We love the idea of embracing winter and creating an event that celebrates the spirit of the authentic north,” said Kurschner. “We are also passionate about bringing back this piece of history to Lake Minnetonka after a hiatus of over 20 years.”
The sled dog races nip at the heels of the annual Big Island and Back winter races, which take place the day before on Feb. 8, making that Saturday and Sunday a “winter sports weekend,” said BIAB winter race director Pete Miller.
Brent Sass, a professional musher, helped Kurschner et al drum up excitement for the Klondike when he came back to his hometown early last month.
Sass is an Excelsior native and 1998 alumnus of Minnetonka High School, and he’s won the Yukon Quest...twice.
The Yukon is a more than 1,000-mile Arctic sled dog race held over 10-16 days every year in mid-February, testing the mettle of its mushers and mutts with 30-50 mile-an-hour winds, frozen rivers and the chance of days-long blizzards.
“Attitude is everything,” Sass told an auditorium of wide-eyed Excelsior Elementary kids Nov. 4.
Sass now lives “totally off the grid” in a 12-by-12 cabin in Eureka, A.K., about 150 miles from Fairbanks. Once a month he has a truck and trailer of food carted in from four hours away to feed both himself and the dogs; each of the dogs can go through as many as 10,000 calories during a particularly strenuous day, he said.
Sass was in town to give a series of presentations at Excelsior Elementary and Scenic Heights Elementary as well as raise money for the Klondike and its partner organizations during the “Raise the Woof” fundraiser held at Unmapped Brewing Co. in Minnetonka’s Glen Lake neighborhood Nov. 2.
Sass has raced a total of 16 1,000-milers and more than 20 shorter races since hitching himself to the sport 15 years ago.
“I hope to be doing it ‘til I can’t walk anymore,” he said.
Sass trains each of his 60 dogs, all of them named and all of them with their own personalities, looking always to build a better sled dog team, he said during his presentation at Excelsior Elementary.
He’s aided by a team of handlers and by older dogs like Silver, an 18-year-old retired husky (and Sass’ first pup), who lead the youngsters by example. It’s not just about the physical stamina of the team and the 3,000 additional training miles that lead up to a race like the Yukon, but also about how the dogs work together and about the more humorous things like keeping them focused in the midst of a large herd of caribou, explained Sass.
Sass has expanded his sporting to embrace a lifestyle. “Sixty dogs is an extremely expensive venture,” he told the kids at Excelsior.
To support that venture, Sass manages his Wild and Free Mushing business, offering expeditions and a taste of the sport to the more adventurous northern tourist.
Sass, of course, is the extreme, and winning the local Klondike next February isn’t going to qualify anybody for the Yukon, which requires completion of both a 200- and 300-mile race.
But it brings the sport back to Excelsior after professional-level races took a 25-year hiatus, and some things in sled dog racing are universal no matter the course, no matter the weather.
For one thing, the dogs are fast. Alaskan huskies can run 40-60 miles per day and top out at speeds of 20 miles per hour, said Sass during his presentation.
“There’s more power there than even your vehicle has,” said Sass of a 14-dog team.
And mushers in the Klondike might start looking a bit like Sass, too, if the weather isn’t tame. The kids at Excelsior got a kick out of Sass’ “wolf ruff,” the ice-covered beard he earned during one of his races.
“By bringing a sled dog race to the outskirts of a metro area, we have an incredible chance to let spectators get up close and personal with the mushers and their teams,” Hway said. “Most of these races take place in very remote areas, and viewing can be quite challenging.”
But Kurschner said with the Klondike there will be points around the course for spectators to watch the sport. Volunteer and other pre-event opportunities are also coming up, he said.
