A missing St. Bonifacius man has been found dead, according to local authorities.
According to the Minnestrista Police Department, 26-year-old Keegan Oyugi was found deceased in his vehicle around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29. The discovery was made after investigators received information about a vehicle matching Oyugi’s car. After responding to the scene, investigators found what is thought to be a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash, with a male matching the description of Oyugi behind the wheel.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will make a formal identification of the deceased in the near future.
The Minnetrista Public Safety Department, along with officers from state and federal agencies, have been investigating Oyugi’s disappearance since June 14, according to authoritities.
