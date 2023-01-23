Polar plunge 3.JPG

The fifth annual Polar Plunge returns to Surfside Park in Mound on Saturday, Jan. 28. If interested in jumping in the lake to raise money for the Special Olympics of Minnesota go to http://www.plungemn.org/events/mound for more information. (Todd Abeln/Laker Pioneer)

It's swim suit season in Minnesota.

Yes, bust out that swim suit and head down to Lake Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 28, to join in the fun in at the fifth annual Polar Plunge at Surfside Park in Mound. Festivities begin at noon.

