The City of Independence held its regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
During the meeting, the council heard a brief update regarding the Pioneer-Sarah Creek Watershed Fourth Generation Watershed Management Plan draft. Watershed organizations are required by the State of Minnesota to update their management plans at least once every 10 years.
The plan - which includes Minnetrista, Medina, Maple Plain, Loretto, Independence and Greenfield - “will manage activities in the watershed in the 10-year period 2021-2030.”
The watershed is mainly agricultural and residential in land use. According to the draft, the watershed has a limited commercial and industrial tax base.
Lake management plans will be prepared for Lake Independence, Lake Sarah and Lake Ardmore. According to Independence city staff, the rules for the lakes will remain the same, it’s the prepared plans that will allow the city to help the commission reach their goals.
The management commission began work on the plan November 2019. The plan includes self-assessment, updated land and water resources inventory for local water management, goals, policies, assessments of problems and solutions, an implementation program and a process for amending the plan.
The plan also lists goals and priorities issued by the Commission and Citizen and Technical Advisory Committees. The identified issue areas during the planning process include: impaired waters implementation; agricultural community outreach; general education and outreach; effective operations. Making progress towards achieving lake water quality goals by 2030, working with Hennepin County, Three Rivers Park District, cities, lake associations and others to build partnerships, raise the profile of the commission and serve as a resource for cities and citizens are other priorities the draft listed.
The draft also provides information regarding current and planned land use, updated information on lakes streams and wetlands, a history of the commission and how the plan will be implemented. The entire plan draft can be viewed at pioneersarahcreek.org
The draft plan is currently open for the public to review. The formal notice and comment period opened June 22 and will remain open until Aug. 26. The Pioneer-Sarah Creek Watershed Management Commission will hold a public hearing at its Sept. 17 meeting.
