Museum2010.jpg

The Pioneer History Museum is again open to the public after an extended closure during the pandemic. (Submitted photo)

After being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Hennepin History Center Pioneer Museum is opening back up.

The museum, located at 1953 West Wayzata Blvd., in Long Lake, will open its doors again on Saturday, May 9 and will be open the first and third Saturday’s of each month going forward.

The Pioneer Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the research center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment by calling 952-473-6557. Admission is free.

The Pioneer Museum was formerly the Long Lake school house, which was later consolidated into the Orono School District.

The museum has four main display rooms upstairs in former classrooms. There is the Victorian Room with displays of a Victorian dining room, kitchen, bedroom and parlour. The General Store Room has displays of guns from the landmark Buckhorn restaurant, a general store display and miscellaneous displays. The Textile Room has a loom, quilts and other textile related materials. The Music Room has displays of vintage instruments and music players, a hand carved pulpit, the megalethscope and a vintage 1900 classroom.

The lower level houses the research facility for people who want to use the archives and a picture gallery of early western Hennepin County pioneer families.

The WHCPA has collected community and family related artifacts and information for 100 years. It is a genealogical repository and historical landmark of interest not only to local communities, but to descendants of local families now living across the nation. The museum’s mission is to preserve and promote heritage.

Load comments