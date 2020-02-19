When Libby was brought to Spring Farm Sanctuary in Long Lake, her health issues required medication and plenty of time to heal.
Spring Farm owner Robin Johnson was not expecting to bring home a young pig four years ago. Johnson and her partner, Buck, responded to an online advertisement that was selling goats for meat. According to Johnson, the owner of the goats would allow people to pick out a goat, and he would then butcher it on his land for them.
“It was a junkyard really. Buck and I planned to take a couple of goats and out of the corner of my eye I saw one pig... and I wanted to take her,” she said.
The Johnsons were able to rent a trailer, make it back to Libby and take her home with them. But Libby had a fever and became very lethargic. She was placed on antibiotics over the first few months and when the local veterinarian did not have the resources to further help, Libby and Johnson were directed to the Veterinary Medical Center at the University of Minnesota where she received care and emergency surgery.
“Our farm vet wanted to euthanize her and I wanted her to get up and get in our trailer once again to take her to the University of Minnesota. It sounds crazy and if someone else told me this story, I wouldn’t believe it,” Johnson said. “I was whispering to her to please get up...She got up and got into the trailer.”
Trips back and forth to the Twin Cities for care is a usual routine for Libby and Johnson, who says Libby’s health fluctuates. Months will go by where Libby is getting better and living her best life on the farm; however, recently, Libby, who is currently 5-years-old, was diagnosed with a middle ear infection that spread her to bone.
“The only doctor in the entire country - I looked everywhere - the only person that even attempted the surgery close to what Libby needed was at Cornell [University],” she said.
The University of Minnesota was not confident in performing the surgery because, unlike other animals they operate on, pigs have a thick layer of skin to breech before the ear can be reached. The veterinarians proposed three options for Libby: attempt the surgery at the university, to see if a doctor from Cornell would fly in to perform the surgery, or bring Libby to the university in New York.
“Her two vets at the University of Minnesota said her best bet is to take her to Cornell...We had to get ready really quickly. The doctor said to get her there by Thursday and it was a Tuesday. It was also an 18-hour car ride. We had to hustle and get organized,” Johnson said while also recalling asking the U of M doctors if this was “crazy” to which they responded, “not at all.”
Libby was driven by Johnson’s partner and his brother, who made the 18-hour trip while Johnson flew. Everyone arrived at Cornell University on Jan. 30. To treat the infection, her bone was cleaned out and she received an osteotomy, a cutting of the bone or removal of a piece of bone. Abscesses in her neck were also drained and removed. Libby was given a 50 percent chance of surviving the operation.
The surgery lasted approximately five hours and she was up walking around by Feb. 3. Libby made her way back to the University of Minnesota on Feb. 11 and she’s currently recovering before she heads back home. A GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds for Libby’s medical expenses and to show her journey. The fundraising goal is set for $10,000 and the page has currently raised $6,520.
“The U of M vets know how much we love her and how much they love her. It’s like any other animal. If you had a dog or cat you loved and knew that somebody could possibly save her life but you have to drive and stay somewhere else for a couple of weeks, would you do it? We couldn’t just put her down because I just know she enjoys her life too much and if there’s a chance, we’re going to take it,” Johnson said.
