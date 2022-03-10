Are you a fan of Elton John, Billy Joel and other famous pianists/singers/songwriters?
If so, get down to the Westonka Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 19 for the one time performance of “The Piano Man, a tribute to Billy Joel, Elton John and others.”
“‘The Piano Man, a tribute to Billy Joel, Elton John and others” is a production by Sidekick Theatre Company that pays tribute to rock’s most famous pianists/singers/songwriters and features such chart-topping hits as “Rocket Man,” “Benny and the Jets,” “Your Song,” “New York State Of Mind,” and, of course, “Piano Man.”
The play features Brian Pekol on keyboards; along with Blake Foster, guitar; Gary Rue, bass; Zach Spicer, drums; and Carolyn Schmitz, vocals. They will perform the most popular songs of Elton John, Billy Joel and others.
According to Sidekick Theatre Company, Pekol is a celebrated singer, pianist and multi-instrumentalist who has toured across the U.S. and Europe, and has worked extensively in numerous recording studios. His professional career in the Twin Cities began 10 years ago when he moved from northern Wisconsin to play in a loud, dimly-lit dueling piano bar. Since then, he’s made a lively career out of many facets of the performing arts, including as an actor, music director, playwright and composer.
“The music in this show is very close to my heart,” Pekol said. “Though I’m fairly well-known now as a multi instrumentalist and singer, the piano is where performing started for me. I actually moved to Minneapolis years ago to be a dueling piano player. I’ve always loved piano-based rock and roll, and as far as I’m concerned, Elton John and Billy Joel are the titans of the genre. Their respective catalogs form the majority of the setlist of ‘The Piano Man’, but I sneak in a few other piano-rock tunes, too. People will recognize probably 90 percent of the songs we play during the two-hour show, and I’ve got a few stories about the other 10 percent that I like to tell from the stage to keep things interesting. Audience interaction is a huge part of our performing style (blame the piano bars for that), so be prepared to laugh, clap, and even sing along.”
Pekol put the show together as part of the Sidekick Theatre’s 2021 Concert Series. That series started out at Sidekick Theatre’s home venue at the Minnesota Heritage Center in Bloomington. Since the show was such a success, Sidekick Theatre decided to take it on the road and perform it at other venues throughout the state.
‘The Piano Man’ will be presented on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at the Westonka Performing Arts Center (PAC), 5905 Sunnyfield Road East, Mound, Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $20 for groups of 10 or more and are available online at sidekicktheatre.com or by calling (612) 440-7529. Seating is general admission.
