After a year of cancellations, community events are coming back.
One of those events returning is the Orono Rotarty Club’s Party in Park on Saturday, June 5 from 5 to 11 p.m. at newly renovated Veteran’s Memorial Park in Maple Plain.
Party in the Park started in 2018 but was canceled last year because of COVID-19 but with restrictions being lifted the Party in the Park is back in 2021 and is free to the public. All proceeds will support veteran’s programs and causes.
“We are thrilled to be able to have the event again this year,” Maple Plain mayor and Orono Rotarty member Julie M. Maas-Kusske said. “The planning committee has been working hard in a very short time period to make it possible. We are so grateful to all the sponsors because without their financial support we could not do this. It will be good to safely gather and celebrate the community together.”
The party starts at 5 p.m. with music from local band Red Dot Garage with a short program at 6 p.m. with Paul Stinson American Legion Post presenting the colors and to celebrate Orono Rotary’s participation with the Veterans Memorial through donations totaling $20,000.
“Keep your eyes open for the Flags for Heros that will be flying in the park the week of May 31,” Maas-Kusske said. “Some of our firefighters and polic officers will be avaible if anyone would like to see a squad car or fire truck, they may even have stickers and tattoes as well. We will have some simulators from Toward Zero Death at the event as well for people to try.”
The Party in Park will follow Minnesota’s Stay Safe guidelines, and will be following relaxed mask standards for this outdoor event.
Food and beverages will be available from several area vendors.
“It is fun outdoor gathering with music, food and friends,” Maas-Kusske said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.