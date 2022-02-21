Parks once again were the big topic at the latest Orono City Council meeting.
When the council last met on Monday, Jan. 24, much of the discussion was about what happened at a planning commission meeting in regards to a proposal by the Long Lake Rowing Crew to build a boat house at Summit Park Beach.
At that planning commission meeting, the LLRC asked that the proposal be tabled and it not be considered immediately. Despite the proposal being table, the commission allowed comment on Summit Park Beach, and most of the comments were against the proposed boathouse, including a letter from Bruce Dayton’s family, who donated the land for the park.
At the city council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a motion by council member Victoria Seals to form a new committee to look into Summit Park Beach.
On Monday at the latest council meeting, in the public comment portion of the meeting, Summit Park Beach was the main topic of discussion.
First to speak was city park commissioner Brian Roath, who went through the process of the LLRC proposal and how things were done.
“There is much concern, confusion and misinformation in our Orono community about Summit Park,” Roath said. “I would like to give a few comments from my perspective as both an Orono resident and as park commissioner. My goal here is to help clear up the miscommunication and set everyone’s nerves at ease over the future of that park.”
Roath said the LLRC came to the park commission in 2019 with an idea to have some of its operations at Summit Park Beach and asked for guidance from the commission and city staff. After that, the LLRC held several open houses to get public input on the project, Roath said.
In 2020, the LLRC presented to the park commission with a plan for what a facility might look like, but Roath said the commission did not pass recommendation to support the plan.
“Our viewpoint was that if anything was going to work out there would first need to be more iterations of the design based on input from the community and stakeholders,” Roath said.
From March 2020 to January 2022, there was no activity and no new proposals from the LLRC about Summit Park Beach, Roath said.
“We are excited to hear the feedback from the community but please, we need feedback on the facts. Feedback on misinformation does not help us,” Roath said. “There is no one who wants to take away any parks, impede nature or disrupt anybody from their current activities at Summit, period. The commission will not support any plans that do anything but enhance everyone’s use of the park.”
When Roath’s time was up, a few more Orono residents spoke about Summit Park Beach, including Elizabeth Weir, who read a paragraph from a letter written by Dayton’s attorney, Louis B. Oberhauser.
“The City of Orono accepted the deed to this property as park property per the recommendations from the park commission,” the letter stated. “Mr. Dayton’s desire and purpose of this contribution was to keep this property from being developed with structures that would destroy its natural beauty and have it used in the future as open space beach to be used by its neighbors.”
When the public comment period was over, Seals informed the council and the public that the LLRC has no plans to come back to the city.
“I think they know and we know that what they presented and kind of the trail we got there, there is probably not a good route to get what they want and what they proposed,” Seals said.
In other council news regarding parks in Orono, the council approved playground upgrades at Crystal Bay Park by awarding a bid to Flagship Recreation to upgrade Crystal Bay Park for $71,177.11. Funding will come from the Park Dedication Fund.
The work to be done at Crystal Bay Park includes replacing plastic borders with concrete curbing, removing pea gravel and replacing it with engineered wood fiber, restoring playground equipment surfaces and re-painting to match new equipment, moving all equipment to age appropriate pods, purchasing and installing new playground equipment, and removing a “tri-spinner” platform and incorporating a more age appropriate piece of equipment.
