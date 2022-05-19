Gale woods farm volunteer.jpg

The Three Rivers Park District Distinguished volunteer Award winners pictured from left: Bill Lundberg, Kyle Toavs, Lauren Fiedor, and Lisa McIntire. (Photo courtesy Three Rivers Park District)

 Laura Jarriel

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to Three Rivers Park District, Lauren Fiedor, of Excelsior, has been awarded the Park District’s Distinguished Volunteer Service Award for her service as a Youth Volunteer and Program Assistant at Gale Woods Farm in Minnestrista, the Outdoor Recreation School, and Teen Council.

Fiedor has been volunteering for Three Rivers for almost five years. In that time, she has volunteered a total of 629 hours. As a Program Assistant, Fiedor assists staff at Gale Woods Farm with school group and summer camp activities. Fiedor also helps with the fiber work on the farm. As a member of the Three Rivers Teen Council, Fiedor has helped successfully plan and execute a number of teen-focused events in the Park District.

“Lauren’s dedication, maturity and attitude set her apart as a mentor and youth leader,” said Andi Anderson, Program Coordinator at Gale Woods Farm. “She is personable and kind and is a huge asset in working with young children and the general public.”

So why does a young person spend so much time volunteering?

“I really enjoy teaching the public about nature and farming as well as the opportunities the parks offer for all ages,” Fiedor said. “It’s very rewarding and the people in the Park District are extremely nice and welcoming.”

The Park District benefits from the services of volunteers in many ways, including farm, nature, recreation, art and history program assistance, patrolling slopes and trails, surveying wildlife, assisting with special events and races, gardening and collecting prairie seeds. For more information about volunteer opportunities within the Park District, visit www.ThreeRiversParks.org/volunteer or contact the Volunteer Office at 763-559-6706.

