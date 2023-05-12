Volunteers are vital to the efforts of Three Rivers Park District. Last year, Three Rivers had more than 817 ongoing volunteers who donated nearly 37,380 hours to programs and services within the park system.
In recognition of these outstanding contributions, Three Rivers recognizes a select group of volunteers each year through the Distinguished Volunteer Service Award program.
Volunteers benefit Three Rivers in many ways, including assisting with nature and recreation-based programming, patrolling ski areas and trails, surveying wildlife, assisting with special events and races, habitat restoration, collecting prairie seeds and more.
“The Distinguished Volunteer Service Award program is a way to acknowledge outstanding representatives of our dedicated park volunteers,” says Rebecca Conser, volunteer coordinator for Three Rivers Park District. “Without our volunteers, we simply would not be able to deliver the number of high-quality programs and services to the public that we do.”
This year’s six Distinguished Volunteer Service Award recipients have contributed a combined total of 8,029 hours of volunteer service to the Park District.
The 2023 recipients are have two local volunteers that were honored in Rebecca Campbell, and Ann Chemin. Both from Mound.
Campbell has been awarded the Park District’s Distinguished Volunteer Service Award for her service as a Program Assistant; Gale Woods Farm, Lowry Nature Center, Baker Outdoor Learning Center, Project Assistant; Research, Gale Woods Farm, Natural Resources Monitor; Lowry Nature Center, Animal Care Assistant; Gale Woods Farm, Project Assistant- Fiber Arts: Gale Woods Farm.
Campbell has been volunteering for Three Rivers for 10 years. In that time, she has volunteered a total of 974 hours. Campbell has held a variety of volunteer positions at various locations. From being a member of Lowry’s kicksled crew, to helping lambs come into the world, to monitoring blue birds, to giving tours, to helping with programs and events Campbell is considered at “go to” volunteer.
So why does someone spend so much time volunteering? “I’m motivated by all the fun I am having,” Campbell said. Campbell recommends Three Rivers to others interested in volunteering because, “There are so many locations and varied experiences to participate in. from playing dress up toddlers to reminiscing with the elderly about their days growing up on a farm. From setting up for a running event at 6 a.m. to banding owls at 10:30 p.m.”
“Rebecca is always there to do what needs to be done,” said Elise Bushard, a naturalist at Lowry Nature Center. “Rebecca can be counted on to show up and do a great job whether it is a duty she has done before or one that is brand new. This consistency, dependability, and versatility make her a deserving volunteer for this award,” Bushard added.
Chemin has been awarded the Park District’s Distinguished Volunteer Service Award for her service as an Animal Care Assistant; Gale Woods Farm, Program Assistant; Gale Woods Farm, Project Assistant; Gale Woods Farm, Project Assistant- Fiber Arts; Gale Woods Farm, Natural Resources Monitor- bluebirds,Project Specialist; Volunteer Office.
Chemin has been volunteering for Three Rivers for 11 years. In that time, she has volunteered a total of 1,349 hours. Chemin has volunteered her artistic talents to Gale Woods Farm by updating signage and displays with her wonderful chalk art creations. She also puts her talents to work to support felting programs at the farm and makes felt creations that are sold at the farm store. She also helps other volunteers learn and improve their fiber art skills.
How did Chemin get started volunteering so much of her time? “I began volunteering at Gale Woods Farm with my kids when I was searching for opportunities for them to be with animals,” Chemin said.
So, what keeps her coming back to volunteer each year? “The biggest reason is the friendliness and encouragement from the staff,” Chemin explained.
“Ann’s desire to share her talents unconditionally with us is such a gift,” said Andi Anderson, Program Coordinator for Gales Woods Farm. “Ann is dedicated, gracious and an amazing asset to our team,”
