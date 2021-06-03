Paddleboard and kayak rentals are coming right to beach in Long Lake.
The Long Lake City Council unanimously approved at its May 18 meeting a special event permit to Wai Nani Surf and Paddle of Wayzata to provide kayak and paddleboard rental and instruction services at Nelson Lakeside Park.
With the council’s vote, Wai Nani Surf and Paddle in partnership with Gear West will be at Nelson Lakeside Park with four paddleboats and two kayaks for rent from Wednesday’s to Sunday starting on Wednesday, June 2 to Sunday, Sept. 6.
The hours of operation will 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
In the application for the permit, Wai Nani Surf and Paddle owner Andrew Mullin anticipated about 10-20 renters per day with guests booking rental in advance online for $25 for one hour or $40 for a two hour rental.
The Long Lake store Gear West, at 1786 W Wayzata Blvd,, has been offering rentals out of its store for the past couple of years but this will bring the paddleboards and kayaks right to the beach at Nelson Lakeside Park.
“It would be a better guest experience to originate a trip from the park versus the parking lot of Gear West,” Mullin told the council. “It is all about the guest experience and trying to offer a nice, fun, safe amenity to Long Lake. I have no plans to expand with further equipment this season although I would be open to it if the city is interested in it. I kind of few this as a pilot so we can both learn and determine if this location makes sense. If this is well received by Long Lake residents and its guest we can go from there.”
In presenting the special event permit to the council, city clerk Jeanette Moeller said the city has gotten asked about bringing something like this to Nelson Lakeside Park in the past.
“This will provide an amenity that meets something that we have been asked about which could potentially be a wonderful thing,” Moeller said. “Potentially be a great draw and great opportunity to offer a low impact recreational amenity to the park.”
Mayor Charlie Miner agreed, “This is a great idea. We look forward to seeing you (Wai Nani Surf) down at Nelson Lake Side park in the future.”
In other action, the council approved the donation of two dog waste stations from the Long Lake Waters Association to be placed at Nelson Lakeside Park and Hardin Park.
At the end of the meeting, Miner announced the council will start meeting in person again at its next meeting on Tuesday, June 1.
“It will be great to see everybody in person again and have a more personalable appearance and having people appear before us again,” Miner said.
