The push is on for 31 days: March is Minnesota FoodShare month, and Westonka Food Shelf (WFS) is once again stuffing the bus and packing the pews.
Donations given during March can usually carry the food shelf through May or June, said Michelle Bottenfield, director for WFS. “It gives us a little bit of a reprieve from having to purchase food.”
WFS is entirely donation- and volunteer-run and lacks the resources for marketing and fundraising, said Bottenfield, who took over as director from Shelly Sir last fall. This is the first year she’ll be at the helm of the state’s biggest food drive.
The March campaign is the only time during the year that WFS actively pursues donations, and Bottenfield said the food shelf’s conference room often fills up with donations from the local churches, schools and Jubilee Foods in Mound.
Past years’ events, like Pack the Pews and Stuff the Bus, are coming back as part of the 2020 campaign. About 10 area churches have signed on to take donations March 1-31. Jubilee is once again holding its own Stuff the Bus event on March 7 and 8, and customers can buy $5 and $10 bags of food that will then be donated to WFS.
But maybe most popular is the Stuff the Bus drive that stuffs the big yellow school bus. During the week of March 9-13, kids in the Westonka School District and at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School will collect food in their classrooms to be picked up on the 13th.
“The kids get so excited!” said Heidi Schmidt. Schmidt took over as assistant director when Bottenfiled accepted the directorship, and she has long been involved with the schools’ Stuff the Bus drive.
“We have a school bus that is entirely full of food: there’s food packed on the floor, on the seats, it’s everywhere. The entire bus is full by the end,” said Schmidt. And the kids get a trophy – last year, Hilltop Primary won it for most food donated.
Schmidt said that not only is it good for the food shelf, but that engaging the kids through the drive raises awareness about the need some families in their own community, a relatively well-to-do community, face, and both she and Bottenfield want to see combination parent-child volunteer groups for the Jubilee event as another way to get kids involved outside of school.
Minnesota FoodShare began in 1982 much the same way WFS did almost 51 years ago: church congregations that came together. Last year, the state’s 300 food shelves raised $8 million and collected 5.1 million pounds of food items.
Food shelves have long received some additional funding for food from the state level, but Bottenfield said she’s still unsure it will be enough.
WFS has seen heavy increases each year in the number of clients it services. When Bottenfield became WFS’ buyer almost five years ago, the food shelf was giving away about 20,000 pounds of food a month. The past several months have averaged closer to 65,000 pounds of food.
“This is the first year where we’ve ever seen 65,000 pounds go out of food in a month – and multiple months,” said Bottenfield. The food shelf distributed about 100,000 pounds more of food in 2019 than it did in 2018.
But while the need keeps coming in Westonka, not every area is seeing that growth. The food shelf in Maple Plain is moving to a “food closet” model in June this year after it saw a decline in the number of families coming to the food shelf each week; donations actually began to outpace the need there (see related article).
Changes coming April 1 to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has provided an added anxiety for WFS’s Bottenfield. “I just don’t know how the need is going to increase. I’m a little bit anxious to see how that affects our families here.”
As part of its downsizing, the Maple Plain food shelf is asking that March FoodShare donations go to nearby food shelves, including Westonka, which should help at least a little.
“We’re giving hope, love and food,” said Bottenfield, echoing the message she and others with WFS gave at a recent event held at Minnetrista’s River Valley Church. “This is so much more than food. It really is about providing that hope and letting people know that we care. It’s so much a part of what this is.”
To sign up to volunteer at Jubilee’s Stuff the Bus event, visit the Westonka Food Shelf’s website. More information on FoodShare month and the statewide March campaign can be found at mnfoodshare.org.
