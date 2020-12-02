From turkey to Tannenbaum there’s no time lost.
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School in Mound is opening Nov. 27 the first of what is to be an annual Christmas tree lot.
What’s more, Santa must have been quite taken with his tour of Mound last month because he’s coming back, reindeer and elves in tow, for the tree lot’s final weekend, Dec. 5 and 6.
“It will be a socially distanced but still festive opportunity for kids to be able to go and share their lists,” said Kassie Ricke, advancement director for the OLL school.
Photo ops 6 feet from Santa will be going from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. The reindeer, finally rested from their long flight south, will be at OLL from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. Ricke said that a pen will set up for kids (note: that’s all of us at this time of year) to pet them.
All proceeds from the tree sales will benefit the OLL school and help to bridge the gap between tuition and expenses in a year when the private school has seen increased enrollment, said Ricke.
TREE LOT HOURS
Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4: 2-7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6: 12-7 p.m.
SANTA HOURS
Saturday, Dec. 5: 12-4 p.m. (Santa and his elves, photo ops)
Sunday, Dec. 6: 12-3 p.m. (Santa and his reindeer, petting pen)
The tree lot, Santa and all, will be at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School, 2411 Commerce Blvd., Mound.
