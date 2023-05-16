At the May 22 meeting, Orono Fire Chief James VanEyll will present the fire department needs assessment and residents will be given an opportunity to speak only after they have filled out a form prior to the meeting. The mayor will then use the forms to call upon residents. The intent of the form is to provide for an orderly process, according to officials.
”I think this is a great input process to keep it reasonable in terms of writing your questions, thinking about them and keeping it orderly,” Mayor Dennis Walsh said.
The city will continue to take written comments after May 22 until June 7.
On June 12, VanEyll will present the final needs report and the council will give guidance on how to next proceed in building out the Orono Fire Department.
Council member Alisa Benson was the only member to vote against the process. She said the comment section doesn’t go far enough in listening to the residents, saying she would prefer an open forum for residents to speak “rather than do a piece meal input over a one month period about an issue we have been talking about as a city without formal input in a communal way for a couple years now.”
“To me, it feels like the least that a city can do for its citizens given the impact, given the questions, given the confusion, given some of the rumors. I don’t see a downside to that,” Benson said. “I would prefer that (open forum) be a part of this timeline, even it means pushing out that May 22 meeting. Even if it means pushing out things a little bit further, I think that would go a long way to installing good will and a sense of understanding within the community.”
