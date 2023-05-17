For the past few months and years, the Orono School Board has been planning on upgrading its facilities.
All that planning is starting come together for the board as they recently took another big step in getting those upgrades.
The latest step came at the Monday, May 8, school board meeting, when the board got the money to get those upgrades done by approving the sale of bonds for the project.
The Orono School Board bond sale awarding the sale of general obligation bonds, capital notes, facilities maintenance and capital facilities bonds to finance the District’s Long-Term Facilities Maintenance (LTFM) Projects took place at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 8, and the district received 10 bids for the $5.5 million sale of bonds from around the country.
The board approved the sale of the bonds to the lowest bidder in TD Securities for a rate of 2.67 percent. That is a significantly lower rate then was estimated at the presale, which was 3.55 percent.
Jim Westrum, Orono’s Executive Director of Business Services, told the board that will save the district about $400,000 over the 10 years of the bonds.
“Hundreds of thousands of dollars that the taxpayers and the Orono School District are saving because of this successful bond sale,” board chair Mike Bash said.
That bond money be used to replace the HVAC system and upgrade the entrance at the middle school as well as improve the air quality and technology across the district.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.