One of Orono’s most dedicated police officers is calling it a career.
Orono Deputy Police Chief Chris Fischer announced his retirement from the Orono police force after 33 years with the department.
Fischer, who grew up in Orono and graduated from Orono High School, started as a police reserve with Orono in 1989. Over the years, he has risen through the ranks to Deputy Chief in 2013.
“The Police Department and City of Orono wishes Chris Fischer the best of luck in all of his future endeavors and for his service to the citizens of Orono, Mound, Spring Park and Minnetonka Beach,” Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok wrote when announcing Fischer’s retirement. “Best wishes in your retirement and thank you for being a part of this organization for more than 30 years.”
After starting with the police reserves, Fischer was hired as a Community Service Officer on April 4, 1995.
On Feb. 23, 1998, Fischer was appointed to a part-time Police Officer; and a full-time Police Officer on June 8, 1998. On Jan. 3, 2005, Fischer was promoted to Police Sergeant. On Jan. 1, 2013, Fischer was promoted to Deputy Chief.
Fischer was also active the Orono Rotary, and WeCAN.
“Thank you Chris for all your service for all the years you’ve been here,” Orono Mayor Dennis Walsh said. “You’ve been a fabulous deputy chief to work with.”
With Fischer’s retirement, Farniok announced that Sergeant Tony Wittke would be promoted to the Deputy Chief role. Wittke has been with the Orono Police Department for more than 26 years of service with the last 16 as a sergeant.
To replace Wittke at sergeant, Farniok has promoted officer Ryan Spencer. Spencer has been with the Orono Police Department for over 10 years and has been a police officer for 17 years.
