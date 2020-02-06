The Orono Parks Commission met on Jan. 6 to discuss projects and events in 2020 and beyond.
The 2020 focus areas for the parks commission include Bederwood sports field, East Long Lake and Summit Beach, Lurton Dog Park, trails, Big Island improvement plans and community events.
According to parks member Brian Roath, the parks department is not only finishing up projects but looking at future ways to improve the parks, as well.
Construction on Bederwood Park is expected to conclude in spring with a grand opening expected in fall. Residents will be able to enjoy the soccer and lacrosse fields once construction is complete.
The city received a grant for $136,275 from the Hennepin County Youth Sports program. The remaining $278,007 for the project will come from the parks fund.
The East Long Lake Road Trail project is also continuing to move forward. The parks commission’s goal is to begin construction in June, according to the parks committee. The project includes the removal of asphalt, stabilizing the lake shore, constructing a 10-foot wide trail, adding benches, rock fishing points and interpretive signage.
The project is expected to cost $410,520. The city was awarded a grant from the Minnesota DNR for $150,000. The parks enterprise, stormwater fund, street fund and other partner sources will cover the remaining $260,520.
East Long Lake Trail connects to Summit Beach, where the commission is working on deciding what are the next steps to take. The Long Lake Rowing Crew has proposed a permanent home on Summit Beach. The organization would operate out of a building constructed on the lake. No decision about the building has been made. Roath said the community has voiced strong opinions about the possible building.
“People have strong opinions either way. We’re trying to be very rational and logical about it. We are keeping an open mind about [the Long Lake Rowing Crew’s] view and the neighborhood’s view,” he said.
Improvements to Summit Beach have been on the parks commision’s mind before the rowing club approached them. If the rowing club does not make Summit Beach their permanent home, Roath said the commission will still make improvements to the park.
The commission is also continuing to look into possible improvements to the Susan E. Lurton Dog Park. According to Roath, the dog park is one of the more popular parks in the city and the commission is interested in all the community feedback they have received regarding possible improvements. The dog park’s Facebook page is one place dog park users share their experiences on social media.
Roath also added the dog park will host their third annual Dog Day even this yeart. For one day, the dog park will open its gate to not only those who are registered at the park but to all dogs and their human companions. The event also features food and nonprofit dog rescues, who bring their adoptable dogs.
The parks commission is also gearing up for additional events. According to Roath, the commission is already thinking about the annual tree lighting and Santa Claus events.
When it comes to Big Island Park, the Big Island Legacy, a nonprofit, formed about a year ago to help the city meet its funding goals for the improvements to the park. The city received a matching grant for $200,000 from the Minnesota DNR. The nonprofit’s goal is to raise the matching funds. The $400,000 project will go towards improvements to the hiking trails as well as adding signs to the 56-acre nature park, installing restrooms, a platform and a multi-use shelter. Donations are accepted on their website.
