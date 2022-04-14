The City of Orono turned down a proposal from the Long Lake Waters Association to partner to fight carp in Long Lake.
The city council voted 3-0 at its meeting on Monday, March 25, to not enter into a partnership agreement for carp removal with the LLWA, citing the need to stay away from giving money to area groups. Council members Victoria Seals and Richard Crosby IV were not present at the meeting.
“We just can’t set a precedent and start picking out different places, different people and different nonprofits to give money to because people will start saying ‘why not me?’” Mayor Dennis Walsh said.
The Long Lake Waters Association board chair Cassy Ordway came before the council and presented the Long Lake Partnership Agreement for carp removal, which asked the city of Orono for $5,000 to help defray a $25,000 carp removal project on Long Lake this spring.
Ordway told the council that Carp Solutions, a University of Minnesota company that specializes in innovative technologies for invasive fish management focusing on the common carp, removed 1,107 carp or about 10,960 pounds from Long Lake last year. The company wants to remove another 2,900 carp from lake this spring to bring the lake into manageable carp numbers.
“That would be the optimal level for restoring the lake and the water quality,” Ordway said. “It is an opportunity to manage and reduce the invasive species within the watershed and not let that the population get out of check. It is a great opportunity to improve water quality and clarity.”
The removal of the carp would be done in two phases along the Long Lake Creek with the first phase costing $9,774, and phase two costing $14,160.
The first phase would have temporary barriers installed in the creek and the movement of carp will be monitored as carp are removed by electro fishing for two days. In the second phase, electro fishing will continue for four days with the goal of removing 2,900 carp from the area.
“It will lower the competition for our native fish and aquatic plants. Once you remove the large aggressive carp, the native fish have a great opportunity to thrive and flourish in the water,” Ordway said. “It is a great opportunity for a public-private relationship. This is a very doable project. We are looking at a valuable resource within our community and spending some dollars, very small dollars, that would help support our water quality for a valuable asset that is within our community.”
After the presentation, the mayor and council members praised Ordway and the LLWA for their work and efforts on carp management they all agreed its not the place for the city to step in and spend money on.
“I do think Orono as a community is definitely partnering with our neighbor cities already on the lakes through the watershed district and all the taxes we pay them,” Walsh said. “Once you start getting into the water, you need to partner with the watershed, that’s just my perspective. They should be stepping up and doing all this stuff, versus us giving more money from our residents to a particular lake because somebody is going to say ‘I live on Tanager Lake, I want some bait treatments - I got carp.’”
Council member Matt Johnson agreed.
“This is just a question about how does the city handle donation requests, regardless who it is going to. As a city, we have had other competing things like this that we say no to. The city doesn’t contribute but it doesn’t diminish the importance of what you’re doing. We are validating the importance of what you’re doing, it’s just not something the city is going to fund for you because we are not doing that for other groups like yours.”
“We are spending lots of money, hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars on all the different Infrastructure, water run off issues, all the gullies and all the things we do,” Walsh said. “That’s what we do. That’s our job. When it gets into the lake and there is some lake issues that’s where all the other government agencies that siphon all the money from the rest of us for those purposes need to come into play and do there job.”
