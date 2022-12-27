aaron printup 2.jpg

Orono city council member Aaron Printup was honored by the city of Orono for his 12 years on the city council at its last meeting of 2022 on Monday, Dec. 12. (Photos courtesy city or Orono)

After 12 years on the Orono City Council, Aaron Printup said goodbye on Monday, Dec. 12 at the last meeting of 2022.

Printup, who did not run for re-election this past fall, was presented a plaque for his service from the city of Orono from Mayor Dennis Walsh and other council members at the end of that meeting.

